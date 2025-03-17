Patrick Letts Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Building a Thriving Youth Soccer Business

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Letts, founder of Crab Kickers, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share how he turned a simple idea into a thriving youth soccer program that serves over 5,000 children annually. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In his episode, Patrick reveals how he built a business focused on fun, accessibility, and development rather than high-pressure competition. He shares how his journey—from struggling to find the right career path to scaling a sports business—has shaped his approach to leadership and entrepreneurship. His insights will inspire business owners, coaches, and parents alike to rethink success in youth sports, balancing business growth with real impact."I wanted to build something where kids could just enjoy playing soccer—no pressure, no crazy schedules—just a place where they could fall in love with the game," said Patrick.His episode will be available on Inside Success Network.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/patrick-letts

