VenueScanner, the UK’s #1 venue booking platform, launches in America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VenueScanner , the leading venue booking platform revolutionizing the way venues are sourced and booked, has launched in the United States.Founded in the UK, VenueScanner has successfully connected hundreds of thousands of event planners with unique and inspiring spaces, and now brings its expertise to the world’s largest event market.The US expansion marks a significant milestone for VenueScanner, tapping into an events industry eight times the size of the UK’s. With New York as the first major city launch, the platform is set to become an invaluable tool for professional event planners, businesses, and individuals seeking Instagram-worthy venues that go beyond traditional hotel conference rooms.Rebecca Kelly, CEO and co-founder of VenueScanner, comments: “The demand for unique, unforgettable event spaces has never been greater. The US market is the biggest in the world, and independent planners need a seamless way to discover mid-market, stylish, and ‘instagramable’ venues. That’s exactly what VenueScanner delivers and we’re thrilled to be here.”Unlike traditional venue marketplaces that focus on corporate hotels and conference spaces, VenueScanner curates one-of-a-kind locations, from breathtaking rooftop bars to creative warehouse spaces, historic lofts, and hidden-gem venues. The platform caters to the growing demand from Gen Z and Millennial audiences, who prioritize experiences, aesthetics, and storytelling when choosing event spaces.Kelly continues: “Cvent has traditional hotels wrapped up, but we’re here to showcase the independent spaces that create unforgettable moments. Our mission is to make booking these venues simple to book, with the added benefit of world-class event planning & production support.”Beyond venue sourcing, VenueScanner offers a powerful combination of software and service, connecting event planners with one-of-a-kind venues, as well as with top-tier vendors and production specialists to create extraordinary events. The platform already works with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Amazon, Meta, Google, and Deel, helping them find the perfect spaces for their events.The initial US launch will focus on New York, leveraging existing relationships with clients and venues that operate across London and New York. Expansion to other major US cities is planned for later this year.For more information on VenueScanner’s US launch and to discover incredible event spaces, visit www.venuescanner.com About VenueScannerVenueScanner is the smarter, simpler way to discover and book extraordinary event spaces. More than just a venue marketplace, it specializes in uncovering hidden gems and unique locations, helping event planners find inspiring spaces they won’t see elsewhere. With a transparent booking process, powerful search tools, and flexible options, VenueScanner makes event planning effortless.For venues, VenueScanner is the ultimate tool to maximize bookings, connect with a wider audience, and boost revenue through advanced listing features, smart marketing support, and data-driven insights.A SaaS platform accessible anytime, anywhere, VenueScanner is used by event organisers at some of the world’s biggest and well-known brands including: Meta, Google, Accenture, Unilever, BBC, EY, Mastercard and M&S among many others.Whether you're an event organizer searching for the perfect setting or a venue owner looking to unlock new opportunities, VenueScanner ensures every event is a success.For more information, visit www.venuescanner.com

