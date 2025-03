Health Connect America Celebrates FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In support of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's (FCTF) Annual Day of Giving, Health Connect America proudly participated in volunteer activities across Georgia on March 7th. This initiative highlights our ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and supporting families through meaningful acts of service.A Day of Community Engagement and ImpactHealth Connect America, an FCT Practitioner, mobilized its Georgia employees to take part in service projects across the state. More than 30 employees engaged in a variety of volunteer activities, making a tangible impact in the communities where they live and work. Some of this year's initiatives included:Stocked Shelves and Organized for Food Pantry in WoodstockDistributed Food with Sweetwater Mission in AtlantaOrganized for Food Bank in ChattanoogaVolunteered for the Boys and Girls Club in Jesup“Participating in this day of giving allows us to extend our reach beyond traditional care settings, touching lives in a direct and meaningful way. It's a powerful reminder that at the heart of every community lies the potential for immense positive change, driven by simple acts of generosity and compassion,” said Scott Martin, Executive Officer of Operations at Health Connect America.About the FCT Foundation's Day of GivingThe Annual FCT Day of Giving was created to honor the 30th anniversary of Family Centered Treatment's official incorporation. Each year, individuals associated with FCT—including staff, families, and board members—are encouraged to engage in acts of service. Health Connect America's participation on March 7th demonstrates our continued dedication to community engagement and the power of collective giving.Join Us in Celebrating the Power of GivingHealth Connect America invites the community to reflect on the importance of giving back and to share their stories of kindness using #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving on social media."We encourage everyone to participate in this celebration of giving. Small acts of kindness can create lasting change, and together, we can strengthen our communities in incredible ways." – Jordan Labiosa, Director of Marketing at Health Connect AmericaLooking AheadHealth Connect America remains committed to the principles of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation and will continue fostering a culture of service. As we look forward to future Days of Giving, we are excited to see the lasting impact our employees can make in Georgia and beyond.

