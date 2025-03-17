Women’s Leadership Vital for Global Problem-Solving, Say Experts at CSW69 Event

Empowering Women Globally as Leaders in the Struggle for Climate Change, with a Special Reference to Women of Africa and the Diaspora Women’s Leadership Vital for Global Problem-Solving

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eminent experts from different fields emphasized the need for greater participation of women in exploring solutions to the critical problems facing our world. Terming the future as female, they argued that our world would be a better place if women took charge of their destiny and contributed more meaningfully to decision-making as equal partners and leaders.

The high-level event held on March 13 on the theme of “Empowering Women Globally as Leaders in the Struggle for Climate Change, with a Special Reference to Women of Africa and the Diaspora,” was part of the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69).

Co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the UN, the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN), and the World Madam Foundation, the conference drew global attention to the critical role of women in climate action and the urgent need for gender-equality policies in global climate governance.

As the world commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the 69th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) is underway at the UN Headquarters from March 10 to 21, 2025.

The event addressed pressing issues such as gender-based violence (GBV), food and water shortages, displacement, and economic inequality. It underscored the importance of female leadership in crafting sustainable and equitable climate solutions.

Attended by representatives from governments, academia, businesses, and civil society, the conference aimed to amplify women's leadership in sustainable development and strengthen the link between gender equality and environmental justice.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, delivering a keynote speech via video, emphasized the vital role of women in climate action and the need for gender-responsive policies.

Marking the anniversaries of the Beijing Declaration, the Paris Agreement, and a decade of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she acknowledged progress while highlighting ongoing challenges. DSG Mohammed stressed that women, particularly in marginalized communities, face disproportionate risks due to climate change, including food insecurity, water scarcity, and GBV. She called for increased female representation in decision-making, stronger protections for environmental activists—especially in African and Indigenous communities—and decisive action through the Gender Equality Acceleration Plan.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Nassénéba Touré, Minister for the Promotion of Women, Family, and Child Protection of Côte d’Ivoire; Inès Nefer Ingani, Minister for the Promotion of Women, Development Integration, and Informal Economy of the Republic of Congo; Anielle Francisco Silva, Minister for Racial Equality of Brazil; and Liza Gashi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo. Discussions focused on transnational cooperation, corporate gender-responsive climate policies, and eliminating violence and discrimination against women. Youth and women representatives also engaged in panel discussions on these key topics.

The conference was supported by leading organizations, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), and the Human Rights Institute at Southwest University of Political Science and Law (SWUPL).

During the event, Anni Huang, Founder of the World Madam Foundation, asserted:

"Empowering women in climate governance is not an option—it is a necessity. This conference serves as a catalyst for global action, bringing stakeholders together to enhance women’s leadership in sustainable development."

Dr. Djibril Diallo, President of ARDN, reinforced this sentiment, stating, "Women are not just victims of climate change—they are visionaries, changemakers, and architects of a sustainable future. This event is a rallying call to recognize and empower women globally, particularly from Africa and the Diaspora, as the driving force behind climate resilience and global progress."

The event also honored key figures for their contributions to women’s rights and global transformation. Shavon Arline Bradley and Lois Keith were recognized for their leadership in advancing women’s rights and social justice.

Additional honorees included:

Women’s Education Contribution Award – Li Yan

World TCM Anti-Cancer Contribution Award – TakChio Cheong

World Arts and Culture Achievement Award – Fang Fei

First Blind Climber to Reach Mount Everest from Asia – Zhang Hong

Women’s Philanthropic Excellence Award – Wang Haixiang

Furthering their commitment to gender equality, Anni Huang and Dr. Djibril Diallo launched the "Red Card Campaign" to expand its global reach, advocating for an end to all forms of violence against women. Additionally, the African Philanthropy Initiative was officially inaugurated to empower women and strengthen their leadership in sustainable development.

Huang and Diallo reaffirmed their dedication to ensuring gender equality remains central to climate action efforts, urging bold and decisive global action toward a just and sustainable future.

