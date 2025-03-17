IPG Facilities Achieve True Silver Certification for Zero Waste Efforts

Carrollton, TX, Everetts, NC, and Tremonton, UT plants recognized for outstanding waste diversion rates





SARASOTA, Fla., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG (itape.com), a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, today announced that its facilities in Carrollton, Texas, Everetts, North Carolina, and Tremonton, Utah, have been awarded Silver certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance. This achievement underscores IPG’s commitment to sustainable practices and its journey toward becoming a zero-waste company.

The TRUE certification recognizes these plants' dedication to best practices in recycling, reusing, and reducing waste. The Tremonton facility has achieved a 90% diversion rate by recycling materials such as plastics and cardboard. Everetts has reached a 94% diversion rate through right-sizing collection containers, conducting annual waste audits, and engaging employees in zero waste activities. Carrollton obtained an impressive 98% diversion rate by recycling plastics, pallets, and cores.

"We are extremely proud of the TRUE certifications obtained by our Carrollton, Everetts, and Tremonton facilities," said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. "This marks an important milestone on our journey to become a zero waste company and is further proof of IPG’s commitment to sustainable products and processes.”

"Waste affects every part of our communities, and effective waste management strategies are critical to ensuring both public and environmental health," stated Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "By pursuing TRUE certification, IPG demonstrates a commitment to sustainability leadership by shifting to circular thinking and prioritizing processes, operations, and actions to reduce waste and resources throughout their system lifecycle. We’re excited to see IPG commit to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations through waste reduction and elimination efforts."

TRUE certification provides a framework for businesses to implement and track zero waste strategies. It encourages the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. IPG’s achievement demonstrates its leadership in sustainable packaging solutions and its dedication to minimizing its environmental impact.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions, including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, independently recognizing excellence in performance and practice globally while promoting adoption of building and business practices that continually and measurably improve health, equity, resilience, and environmental wellbeing for all. GBCI administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates including, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems, as well as the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL Building Standard, the Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES), EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), TRUE certification for zero waste and Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability

jbolus@itape.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57402043-beec-4354-bda9-9528a9df089d

______________________

Note to Editor: High-resolution images of the facilities and the TRUE Silver certification logo are available upon request. Please refer to the GBCI PR Guidelines (https://true.gbci.org/sites/default/files/resources/TRUE-PR-Guidelines-2024.pdf and https://true.gbci.org/projects) for proper usage. We are targeting industry publications focused on packaging, sustainability, manufacturing, and the specific regions where the facilities are located. A list of targeted media outlets will be provided separately.

IPG FACILITIES ACHIEVE TRUE SILVER CERTIFICATION FOR ZERO WASTE EFFORTS Carrollton, TX, Everetts, NC, and Tremonton, UT plants recognized for outstanding waste diversion rates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.