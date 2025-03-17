Amy Stankoven & Yann Tremblay Join Legacy Makers TV to Discuss the Role of Functional Mushrooms in Mental Wellness

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Amy Stankoven and Yann Tremblay, co-founders of MicroWake, to explore the science and future of functional mushrooms in health and wellness.In this episode, Stankoven and Tremblay discuss how MicroWake is addressing anxiety and depression through premium, organic mushroom-based supplements. They share insights into the formulation process, the role of clinical research in validating natural remedies, and the broader shift toward holistic health solutions. Their conversation highlights the challenges and opportunities in bringing functional mushrooms into the mainstream and their vision for expanding the industry.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/amy-stankoven-yann-tremblay

