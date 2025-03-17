Final Air Quality Permit 7353 - Office of the State Superintendent of Education - Department of Transportation

PUBLIC NOTICE

Final Air Quality Permit 7353 for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Department of Transportation to Construct and Operate a Gasoline Dispensing System with Associated 10,000 Gallon Gasoline Storage Tank at the Bus Facility Located at 1601 W Street NE, Washington DC

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued an air quality permit (No. 7353) to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), Department of Transportation to construct and operate a gasoline dispensing system with associated 10,000 gallon gasoline storage tank at the bus facility located at 1601 W Street NE, Washington DC. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR §§ 200.1 and 200.2 and can be found in the attachments below.

On September 20, 2024, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit. A public hearing was scheduled for October 21, 2024, providing 30 days notice of the date of the hearing. This public hearing was held at the Brentwood Recreation Center, 2311 14th Street NE, Washington, DC on that date. Comments were also accepted through October 21, 2024.

Comments were received from numerous commenters during the public comment period and at the public hearing. DOEE has considered each of the comments, received in writing and at the public hearing, and has prepared responses to them (see attached, below).

The comments and related review resulted in one change to the language in the draft permit. With this revision, DOEE has deemed the permit appropriate for issuance and has therefore issued the permit to the applicant, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Department of Transportation.

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 498-8143 or by email at [email protected].