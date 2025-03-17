Smart Electric Cloth Dryer Market to Sail to US$ 2749.57 Million With a 18.6% CAGR From 2025 to 2034

Smart Electric Cloth Dryer Market

The growing disposable income globally is driving the demand for smart electric cloth dryers.

Smart Electric Cloth Dryer Market Statistics, size will hit USD 2749.57 million by 2034” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 501.05 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2749.57 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 18.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Cloth dryers have become famous in advancing nations and are extensively utilized in developing countries. Electric cloth dryers are machines that withdraw moisture from textiles subsequent to their washing, permitting them to dry swiftly. These gadgets are positioned nearby washing machines to permit for swift clothing conveyance from washer to the dryer.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The tumblers in these dryers can be warmed with electricity or gas to permit speedy drying of the clothing. Condensed dryers extract the moisture from clothes and gather it at the bottom of the machine for delayed disposal, whereas vented dryers rope in atmospheric air and warm it up to dry the clothes. Albeit domestic laundry dryers reckon for a sizeable allocation of the global market, business establishments such as hotels and hospitals also use laundry dryers thoroughly, pushing the smart electric cloth dryer market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Growing Urbanization: Urbanization causes small living spaces rendering conventional clotheslines unsuitable. Smart electric cloth dryers provide a small and productive solution for drying clothes in the interior enticing to an urban dweller who requires to augment the living spaces. These dryers appear with elements such as stockpiling and decreased noise levels rendering them appropriate for apartment living. Urbanization further pushes hectic lifestyle schedules where time handling becomes important, boosting the smart electric cloth dryers market growth.Escalating Employment: Escalating employment causes the fiscal potential to fund contemporary appliances involving smart electric cloth dryers to improve everyday lives. Employment escalation in several nations also causes hectic lifestyles Smart electric cloth dryers serve this by offering time reserving advantages such as mechanized cycles and scheduling alternatives. These elements permit engaged persons to handle their laundry chores productively, even with hectic work schedules.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• BSH Home Appliances Group• Craft Home• Electrolux• Frigidaire• Haier Inc.• LG Electronics• Maytag• Miele• Samsung Electronics• Siemens AG• Xiaomi𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers segment Accounted for Largest Market Share:Based on connectivity analysis, the Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers segment dominated the smart electric cloth dryer market owing to better connectivity attributes, smooth amalgamation with smart home habitat, and extensive consumer inclination for distant function. Several consumers advocated Wi-Fi-enabled electric cloth dryers as they permit real-time observing and regulation through smart home applications, providing ease and productivity.The Residential Segment Leads Market Demand:Based on end-user analysis, the residential segment dominated the market due to the growing acquisition of smart home appliances, growing disposable income, and escalating consumer inclination for ease-pushed solutions. Several homeowners funded smart electric cloth dryers to smoothen household work and enhance productivity.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞:Based on geography, North America emerged as a dominant region in the smart electric cloth dryer market sales due to elevated acquisition of smart home technologies, robust consumer buying power, and extensive amalgamation of productive appliances. Several homes in the US and Canada have embodied smart laundry solutions such as smart electric cloth dryers to improve ease, decrease energy intake, and mechanize everyday chores.Asia Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to surging disposable income and growing consciousness of smart home appliances. Several consumers in nations such as China, Japan and South Korea are diligently funding in interconnected home technologies to enhance household productivity and ease which is pushing the demand for the market in the region.𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What are the smart 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐲𝐞𝐫 market stats?The market size was valued at USD 501.05 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 2,749.57 million by 2034.Who are the key players in the smart electric cloth dryer market?A few of the key players in the market are BSH Home Appliances Group, Craft Home, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Haier Inc., LG Electronics, Maytag, Miele, Samsung Electronics, Siemens AG, and Xiaomi.Which is expected to be fastest fastest-growing connectivity in the market?The Wi-Fi-enabled smart dryers segment is the fastest-growing connectivity in the market.What are the segments covered in the market?The segments covered in the market are type, connectivity, feature, capacity, and end user.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Stain Remover Products Market:Smart Socks Market:Automotive Sun Visor Market:Concentrated Milk Fat Market:Apparel and Footwear Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.