Granola Bars Industry Booms with 5.1% CAGR, Set to Exceed $9.9 Billion by 2032 | AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global granola bars market was valued at $6,120.00 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $9,943.86 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.The granola bars market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by key determinants shaping consumer preferences and industry dynamics. The global trend toward healthier eating habits has positioned granola bars as a popular choice, given their perceived nutritional benefits. The demand is further fueled by the growing need for convenient, on-the-go snacking solutions in today's fast-paced lifestyle. The versatility of granola bars, catering to diverse dietary requirements including gluten-free, vegan, and organic options, contributes significantly to their popularity. Additionally, innovative product formulations, strategic marketing emphasizing health attributes, and increased awareness about whole-grain and natural ingredients collectively play important roles in driving the sustained growth of the granola bars market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13554 Based on product type, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global granola bars market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Demand for convectional granola bars is rising due to easy snacking solutions and convenient options. While the organic segment still maintained its market share, the momentum leaned toward organic options as consumers increasingly sought transparency in sourcing and a commitment to cleaner, more environmentally friendly products.Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global granola bars market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The granola bars market has seen an increase in the influence of supermarkets. Supermarkets cater to consumers looking for quick and convenient snack options. Granola bars, known for their versatility and ease of use, fit well into the on-the-go lifestyle. It can be used as an instant energy-boosting snack option.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/granola-bars-market-A13554 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for granola bars in North America is rising with an increase in preference for healthy lifestyles along with the growth in health concerns, production, e-commerce, and online grocery shopping, which has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of granola bars.Leading Market Players: -Archer Daniels MidlandOlam GroupJohn B. Sanfilippo & SonDöhler GmbHGeneral MillsKellogg Co.Mars IncThe Hershey CoMondelez InternationalClif Bar & Co.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/granola-bars-market/purchase-options The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

