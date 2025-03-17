Green Rain Solar Partners with ChargeTronix for EV Expansion

Green Rain Solar, a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, partners with ChargeTronix to expand in renewable energy and EV charging

Key Overview:

Green Rain Solar Partners with ChargeTronix for EV Charging Expansion

Green Rain Solar, a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), has secured a reseller agreement with ChargeTronix to distribute state-of-the-art EV charging stations across North America, advancing sustainable energy solutions.



Green Rain Solar, a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), has secured a reseller agreement with ChargeTronix to distribute state-of-the-art EV charging stations across North America, advancing sustainable energy solutions. Strategic Growth in Hospitality: EV Charging at Hilton Locations

Green Rain Solar has identified 13 Hilton locations for EV charging installations, supporting Hilton’s sustainability initiatives while expanding its presence in the hospitality sector and urban EV infrastructure.



Green Rain Solar has identified 13 Hilton locations for EV charging installations, supporting Hilton’s sustainability initiatives while expanding its presence in the hospitality sector and urban EV infrastructure. White-Label EV Charging Solutions for Businesses

The partnership allows Green Rain Solar to offer white-labeled EV charging stations, enabling businesses to integrate branded, clean energy solutions that drive EV adoption and sustainable growth.



PASADENA, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation’s (OTC: NWPN) wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc., has entered into a reseller agreement with ChargeTronix, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). This partnership positions Green Rain Solar to accelerate its impact in the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors by providing advanced EV charging solutions under its white-label branding.





This agreement allows Green Rain Solar to resell ChargeTronix’s state-of-the-art EV charging stations across North America. Through this collaboration, Green Rain Solar strengthens its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, contributing to the growing adoption of EVs while enhancing the EV infrastructure in urban markets.

As part of this partnership, Green Rain Solar has already identified 13 Hilton locations as ideal candidates for EV charging station installations, further expanding its presence in the hospitality sector. These installations will play a key role in supporting Hilton’s sustainability initiatives and providing convenience for EV drivers.

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation, commented: “This partnership with ChargeTronix aligns perfectly with our mission to transform urban energy infrastructure. By integrating EV charging into our renewable energy solutions, Green Rain Solar is setting a new standard for innovation and sustainability.”

This agreement also enables Green Rain Solar to offer customized, white-labeled EV charging solutions, allowing businesses to showcase their own branding while promoting clean energy initiatives.

With the addition of 13 new Hilton locations and the strategic capabilities offered by ChargeTronix’s advanced technology, Green Rain Solar is poised to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, further cementing its position as a leader in urban renewable energy solutions.

About The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN):

The Now Corporation is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and developing innovative technologies and sustainable solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the company is committed to driving positive change in industries such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation, specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of solar energy systems and EV charging infrastructure. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Green Rain Solar is dedicated to helping businesses and communities transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may include expectations for future events, financial results, and growth prospects, subject to risks and uncertainties. The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

Press Contact:

Michael Cimino

Email: Michael@pubcopr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc3defb7-0439-49b8-a6f7-d19bb0176ca0

ChargeTronix ChargeTronix, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.