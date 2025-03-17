Monstarlab Launches MonstarX to Accelerate Software Development with AI

MonstarX AI Workflow

MonstarX's AI workflow transforms software creation, building enterprise apps 6x faster, 5x cheaper by blending AI automation with expert engineering.

Monstarlab Holdings Inc (TYO:TYO: 5255)

New AI tools often fail to deliver production-ready software. MonstarX, a breakthrough AI workflow, builds complete enterprise applications efficiently and reliably.” — Saad Kamal, Managing Director

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monstarlab has unveiled MonstarX , an AI-powered workflow that transforms software development by delivering enterprise-grade applications up to six times faster and at one-fifth the cost of traditional methods. Unlike typical AI coding tools that struggle to produce complete solutions, MonstarX integrates automation with expert borderless engineering to create market-ready software, empowering Singapore’s booming tech scene.Key Benefits:- 18x Efficiency Boost – AI streamlines workflows, removing bottlenecks.- 6x Faster Delivery – Projects launch at record speed.- 5x Cost Reduction – Smart AI-human collaboration cuts expenses.How It Works:MonstarX redefines software creation by combining AI automation with human expertise across the entire development process. Businesses start by chatting with MonstarX’s AI Agent, which captures requirements and drafts a detailed plan in minutes. From there, AI agents and expert engineers collaborate to deliver fully functional software 6x faster than conventional approaches.MonstarX enables businesses to cut development time and costs dramatically. In Singapore’s fast-growing digital economy, some have already seen reductions of up to 70% in time and 60% in costs, proving its real-world impact.Get Started:Visit MonstarX and describe your project to our AI Agent and see your vision come to life.Media Contact:singapore@monstar-lab.com

