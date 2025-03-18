Expanding Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Market – From $0.8 Billion (2022) to $1.5 Billion (2032) with a 5.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Cryogenic Liquid Transport Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 :The global cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.The cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market in North America is expanding due to increased demand for cryogenic liquids in industries such as healthcare, electronics, food and beverage, and energy. Chart Industries, FIBA Technologies, and Applied Cryotechnology are some prominent market players working on research and development of advanced vehicles to fulfill the changing needs of customers.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3138 Moreover, in the U.S., demand for cleaner energy is expected to increase, creating growth opportunities for cryogenic liquid tank and trailer manufacturers. For instance, in March 2023, Chart Industries, a global engineering design and manufacturing firm, signed a collaboration agreement with Nikola Corporation on the development of hydrogen technologies for infrastructure and truck on-board fuel systems. The deal involves the development of new transportable and modular hydrogen refueling stations, liquid hydrogen storage tanks, and transport trailers. Nikola already executed purchase contracts with Chart for several liquid hydrogen storage tanks, mobile and modular refueling stations, and liquid hydrogen transport trailers for the rollout of its hydrogen electric vehicles.The increased demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles in developing countries represents a growth opportunity for the cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market. India and China are experiencing rapid economic growth and industrialization, which is driving demand for cryogenic liquids such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid nitrogen, and liquid oxygen. China overtakes other countries as the world's top LNG importer with LNG imports reaching 79 million tons in 2021. Moreover, cryogenic liquids can also be used in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from factories, power plants, and other industrial processes. Thus, manufacturers and suppliers in this market have a significant opportunity to grow their businesses and boost their income due to the rise in demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles in developing markets.The flammable liquid transport vehicles are specially designed for carrying flammable liquids such as LNG, liquid hydrogen, methane, ethylene, and ethane among others from one place to another with maximum safety measures in place. These vehicles are built in compliance with international safety regulations applicable while transporting hazardous materials.Prioritizing safety and efficiency, the cryogenic liquid transportation vehicle for flammable liquids is engineered to withstand even the most extreme temperature and pressure conditions using high quality materials such as stainless steel. Moreover, advanced insulation materials are incorporated into its design for optimal thermal management. These vehicles deliver smooth and steady transportation and are equipped with a comprehensive range of protective features such as pressure relief valves, flame arrestors, and emergency shut-off valves.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cryogenic-liquid-transport-vehicle-market/purchase-options The growth in usage of cleaner energy sources is an important factor in the cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market. There is a considerable shift towards clean energy sources such as hydrogen owing to increasing emphasis on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the effects of climate change. Hydrogen is a versatile, clean-burning fuel that may be used in a variety of applications, including fuel cell cars and power generation. As the need for hydrogen grows, so does the necessity for specialized cryogenic liquid transport vehicles to carry and store liquid hydrogen.Significant factors boosting the growth of the global cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market size include increase in demand for cryogenic gases from diverse industries, rise in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and increase in adoption of clean energy sources. However, high costs associated with cryogenic liquid transport vehicles hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and greater demand from developing countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The outbreak of COVID-19 led to reduced demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles due to nationwide lockdowns, restriction on mobility, and slowdown in shipments due to temporary closures of manufacturing facilities. However, post-pandemic, increase in demand for cryogenic liquid transport vehicles has been observed. Leading manufacturers are now focusing on the development of advanced vehicles to cater to increase in market demand. Furthermore, with the revival in trade owing to fast pace of vaccination across the globe, the demand for freight services, that offer a cost-effective and fast delivery of cryogenic liquids, is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, the flammable liquid transport vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By application, the liquid hydrogen segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3138 Key players operating in the global cryogenic liquid transport vehicle market include Chart Industries, Cryogenmash, FIBA Technologies, Inc., Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co., Ltd., Karbonsan Pressure Vessel & Trading Co., Cryolor, Wessington Cryogenics, Eurotank GmbH, Cryogas Equipment Private Limited, and Zhangjiagang Furui CIT Co., Ltd.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Container Tracking MarketLogistics Business Outsourcing MarketAutomotive Ignition System MarketAutomotive Tensioner MarketDump Truck Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.