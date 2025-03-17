Men Mention AI Skills 2x More Than Women — What 31,000 Resumes Reveal

Our analysis of 31,000 resumes reveals key hiring trends—AI skill gaps, resume length shifts, rising video resumes, and growing concerns over AI bias.

Men mention AI skills 2x more than women, widening the tech gap. AI hiring tools also favor white names 85% of the time—if unchecked, bias in hiring could scale instead of shrink.” — Volen Vulkov, CEO Enhancv

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans Are Rewriting the Rules of Resumes — New Report Reveals HowThe resume is evolving, and so are job seekers’ strategies to stand out. A new report from Enhancv, analyzing over 31,000 resumes, highlights a shift in hiring trends—challenging long-held norms and reshaping the modern job search.Кey findings: These are just a few highlights—our full report includes over 200 data insights on how job seekers and recruiters are adapting to the changing job market.1. Gender Gap in AI Adoption – Men mention AI skills 2x more than women, widening the tech representation gap.2. Resumes Are Getting Longer – The once-standard one-page rule is fading as the average resume now stretches to 1.7 pages.3. More Skills, More Problems? – Job seekers are packing resumes with over 11 skills on average, but hiring managers emphasize quality over quantity.4. Resumes Are Getting Longer – Two-page resumes are now the norm, with 47% of job seekers using them—62% longer than one-pagers. Remote workers are most likely to exceed one page.5. The AI Resume Boom – AI is playing a bigger role in hiring, but 83% of companies still prioritize personalized applications over AI-generated resumes.6. AI Bias in Hiring – AI favors white-associated names 85% of the time, raising concerns about fairness as automation becomes more common.7. TikTok Resumes on the Rise – 61% of job seekers see video resumes as the future, while 79% of hiring managers already use video to evaluate candidates.8. Freelancing Boom – 36% of the U.S. workforce freelanced in 2024, with freelancers averaging 15 years of experience, outpacing traditional roles.What does this mean for job seekers?The hiring landscape is evolving fast, and outdated resume strategies could mean missed opportunities. With AI integration, new resume formats, and shifting recruiter preferences, job seekers must adapt to stay competitive.For full study details and methodology, visit Enhancv’s report , along with our press release, charts, and full media kit About EnhancvEnhancv helps job seekers get hired at top companies by offering expert career advice, AI resume tools, and professional templates designed to beat ATS screening and get interview callbacks.

