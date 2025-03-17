Key Driver Transforming The Aduhelm Market 2025: Rising Alzheimer's Disease Prevalence Fueling Growth

The Business Research Company's Aduhelm Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025

How Has the Aduhelm Market Grown in Recent Years?
The Aduhelm market has witnessed a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in recent years, with projections indicating:
• Market expansion from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.
• Key factors driving this growth include:
o High prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.
o Aging population leading to increased cases of neurodegenerative disorders.
o Introduction of novel therapeutic products.
o Increased government funding and initiatives.
o Growing investment from both private and public sectors.

What Is the Future Outlook for the Aduhelm Market?
The market is expected to experience continued expansion, with forecasts predicting:
• Growth from $XX million in 2025 to $XX million in 2029.
• A forecasted CAGR of XX%.
• Major contributors to this expansion include:
o Rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.
o Growing geriatric population.
o Increased focus on early diagnosis and intervention.
o Heightened awareness of mental health.
o Expanding research and development activities.
• Emerging trends:
o Telemedicine integration for Alzheimer's treatment.
o Advancements in personalized medicine and gene therapies.

How Does Alzheimer's Disease Drive Market Growth?
A key driver behind Aduhelm's market expansion is the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder impacting memory, reasoning, and behavior. Several factors contribute to this rise, including:
• Demographic shifts with a growing elderly population.
• Improved medical advancements leading to early diagnosis.
• Increased societal focus on cognitive health.
Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) functions by targeting and reducing amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, a major contributor to Alzheimer's progression. As more individuals are diagnosed, demand for Aduhelm is expected to rise, further propelling market expansion.

Who Are the Key Players in the Aduhelm Market?
Major pharmaceutical companies leading the Aduhelm market include:
• Biogen Inc.
• Eisai Co. Ltd.
Regulatory approvals play a significant role in shaping the market landscape. Notably, Biogen Inc., in partnership with Eisai Co. Ltd., received approval for Aduhelm in June 2021, making it a groundbreaking treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

How Is the Aduhelm Market Segmented?
The Aduhelm market is categorized based on several key parameters:
1. By Indication:
o Mild Cognitive Impairment
o Mild Dementia
2. By Distribution Channel:
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Retail and Specialty Pharmacies
3. By End User:
o Adult
o Geriatric

What Are the Regional Market Trends?
• North America dominated the Aduhelm market in 2024.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.
• Other regions covered in the market report include:
o Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
o South America
o Middle East
o Africa

Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company provides in-depth research and insights through a vast collection of 15,000+ reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 geographies. Backed by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and expert insights from industry leaders, we equip you with the knowledge needed to stay ahead in the market.

Our flagship offering, the Global Market Model, is a leading market intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive and up-to-date forecasts to support strategic decision-making.

