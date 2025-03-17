Biopesticides Market Size to Worth USD 28.61 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 16.0% during 2025-2032

Biopesticides Market Biopesticides Market

Key companies covered in the biopesticides market report are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, BioWorks Inc., Certis USA LLC., and Others.

The global biopesticides market was valued at USD 8.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 10.12 billion in 2025 to USD 28.61 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. In 2024, North America led the market, accounting for a 36.8% share. Additionally, the U.S. biopesticides market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching approximately USD 7.34 billion by 2032, driven by the increasing demand for organic food and the rising adoption of sustainable agricultural chemicals.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
• Bayer CropScience (Germany)
• Marrone Bio Innovations (U.S.)
• Novozymes (Denmark)
• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
• BioWorks Inc. (U.S.)
• Gowan Group (Ireland)
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Certis USA LLC., (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:
Market Size Value in 2025: USD 10.12 billion
Market Size Value in 2032: USD 28.61 billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 16.0% (2025-2032)
Base Year: 2024
Historical Data: 2019-2023
Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032
No. of Report Pages: 238
Segments Covered: By Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bionematicide, and Others), By Source (Microbials and Biochemicals), By Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Application, and Others), By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others)
Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa

Segments:
Biofungicides Segment to Grow at Notable Pace Owing to Growing Resistance for Numerous Chemical Fungicides among Fungi
The Biofungicides segment is probable to grow at a substantial pace in the coming years. The surging resistance for numerous chemical fungicides among fungi is predicted to boost the demand for substitute efficient products such as bio fungicides.

Microbes' Ability to Refine Nutrient Uptake to Back Notable Growth of Microbial Segment
Microbes have proven their ability to refine the nutrient uptake and support the development of residential microbiota of plants.

Foliar Application to Hold Largest Share Due to its Adequate Potency to Upsurge Plant Growth and Efficiency
Foliar application is projected to safeguard a larger revenue chunk in the global marketplace with sturdy growth projections during the mentioned period.

Cereals Segment to Display Substantial Growth Attributed to Growing Demand for Organic Cereals
The escalating cultivation of cereals as they are consumed as a staple across the globe and the huge profit linked with the cultivation of organic cereals are anticipated to boost the utilization of biopesticide between cereal growers.

Report Coverage:
We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further aids us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have gained admission to various international as well as regional funded registers for providing up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business owners invest only in essential zones.

Drivers and Restraints:
Surging Demand for Organic Food to Play a Vital Role in Market Growth
Organic farming is expansively promoted as an epitome of a substitute for conventional methods to diminish the overall influence on the environment. The encouraging growth trajectory of organic agriculture practices is estimated to help the impending growth of biopesticides with robust demand dynamics for natural plant protection products. The huge prominence from governments and other shareholders on the organic and maintainable mode of farming has augmented product adoption. This is expected to boost the biopesticides market growth during the upcoming period.

However, the low implementation rate of the product compared with chemical agri-inputs in emerging countries can constrain the growth of the market. The traditional and conventional agri-inputs market is well-structured at a global level with a noticeable existence of pivotal giants.

Regional Insights:
North America to Dominate Backed by Strict Rules Concerning Environment
North America held the largest biopesticides market share at present and it is projected to account for a considerable rank in the market during the forecast period as well. Strict rules and guidelines concerning the utilization of synthetic crop protection chemicals to maintain safety for the environment from harmful impacts are fueling the growth of the regional market.

The demand for biopesticides is elevated in the Asian agriculture sector. The population rise that is bound to generate pressure on food security is estimated to be more noticeable in Asia Pacific region.

Europe is demonstrating sluggish but gradual growth in the use of biopesticides and is the second-largest consumer of these products across the globe.

Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Biopesticides Market:
The global biopesticides market is growing due to rising demand for organic food, stricter pesticide regulations, and sustainability initiatives. Key opportunities include expansion in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, advancements in microbial and botanical biopesticides, and integration with precision agriculture technologies such as AI and IoT. Increased R&D in bioformulations, including bio fungicides and biostimulants, further drives growth. Additionally, regulatory support and government incentives promote biopesticide adoption. As awareness of eco-friendly pest control rises, innovations and technological advancements will continue to expand the market, making biopesticides a crucial component of sustainable agriculture worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:
Crucial Business-related Announcements by Prime Players to Sway Market Dynamics
Indispensable companies in the market often make important declarations concerning a few business moves, which, in turn, impact the market either positively or adversely. Companies acquire other corporations, launch novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign agreement with government organizations, and so on.

Key Industry Development:
January 2024: UPL Limited, an Indian multinational company, launched a bioinsecticide, Tackler. The new product helps control pests in various crops and is made from the fungus Beauveria bassiana.

