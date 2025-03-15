Military personnel of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities awarded - ORDER

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award military personnel of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan for their distinguished service.

The following personnel were honored:

3rd degree “For Service to the Fatherland” Order

Asgarov Vasif Asif oglu – Lieutenant Colonel

Mirzayev Ruslan Jamil oglu – Lieutenant Colonel

"For the Fatherland" Medal

Ismayilov Ramin Afsaladdin oglu – Lieutenant Colonel

Behbudov Nofal Arif oglu – Major

"For Military Services" Medal

Abbasov Hafiz Sakit oglu – Lieutenant Colonel

Alakbarov Eldaniz Yashar oglu – Lieutenant Colonel

Abdullayev Tural Front oglu – Major

Eyvazli Parviz Barat oglu –Major

Mayilov Elmaddin Najmaddin oglu – Major

Musayev Ilgar Sabir oglu – Major

Heydarov Fuad Abdulla oglu – Captain

Najafov Fadig Isa oglu – Captain.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 March 2025