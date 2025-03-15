Military personnel of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Facilities awarded - ORDER
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award military personnel of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of Azerbaijan for their distinguished service.
The following personnel were honored:
3rd degree “For Service to the Fatherland” Order
Asgarov Vasif Asif oglu – Lieutenant Colonel
Mirzayev Ruslan Jamil oglu – Lieutenant Colonel
"For the Fatherland" Medal
Ismayilov Ramin Afsaladdin oglu – Lieutenant Colonel
Behbudov Nofal Arif oglu – Major
"For Military Services" Medal
Abbasov Hafiz Sakit oglu – Lieutenant Colonel
Alakbarov Eldaniz Yashar oglu – Lieutenant Colonel
Abdullayev Tural Front oglu – Major
Eyvazli Parviz Barat oglu –Major
Mayilov Elmaddin Najmaddin oglu – Major
Musayev Ilgar Sabir oglu – Major
Heydarov Fuad Abdulla oglu – Captain
Najafov Fadig Isa oglu – Captain.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 15 March 2025
