Presidia Risk Expands Global Security Solutions for High-Net-Worth Travelers

An inside look at how Presidia Risk ensures seamless, intelligence-led protection for UHNW travelers

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As international travel resumes at full scale, security concerns for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, corporate leaders, and public figures have become more complex. From geopolitical instability to evolving privacy threats, the need for intelligence-led security has never been greater.

Presidia Risk, a global security management firm, has announced an expansion of its discreet protection and travel security services, ensuring a consistent and tailored security standard for clients worldwide.

“Security for high-net-worth travelers is no longer just about personal protection—it’s about seamless coordination, discretion, and proactive risk mitigation,” says Rafael Vijlbrief, Founder of Presidia Risk. “Many UHNW travelers rely on multiple vendors across different destinations, which can lead to inconsistencies and security gaps. Our approach provides a single, intelligence-led framework that aligns with each client’s lifestyle, personal risk profile, and evolving global risks.”

Beyond Bodyguards: A Strategic Approach to Travel Security

Rather than relying on reactive security measures, Presidia Risk integrates advance intelligence, vetted security personnel, and crisis response planning to mitigate risks before they arise. The firm provides:

• Pre-Arrival Risk Assessments – Destination-specific security intelligence and logistical planning.
• Secure Transport & Protection – Coordinated global mobility with vetted close protection teams.
• Privacy & Discretion Management – Risk mitigation strategies for digital and physical privacy.
• Crisis Response & Continuity Plans – Real-time monitoring and emergency protocols for unforeseen risks.

“Our clients expect a seamless experience—whether they’re in Monaco, New York, Dubai, or London,” says Vijlbrief. “They shouldn’t have to explain their security needs in every location. We ensure continuity and consistency, so they receive the same high-caliber security wherever they go.”

A Growing Need for Intelligence-Led Security

With a network of former special operations personnel, intelligence officers, and security professionals, Presidia Risk operates at the intersection of high-level security planning and elite travel coordination. As UHNW individuals continue to navigate complex global environments, the firm’s model aims to enhance safety without disrupting the luxury experience.

For more information on Presidia Risk’s security management services, visit www.presidiarisk.com.

