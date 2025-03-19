Leta Secures $5 Million Seed Funding to Revolutionize Logistics Across Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leta , a logistics technology company that helps optimize the movement of goods for businesses to reduce costs and minimize climate impact, has raised $5 million in seed funding.The round was led by Speedinvest with participation from Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Equator VC . The investment will help Leta make logistics cheaper, faster, and more efficient, enabling businesses to cut costs and grow.Founded in 2022, Leta addresses a major issue: Businesses in Africa pay three to four times the global average to move goods, inflating prices for essentials like food and medicine. Leta’s AI-powered platform optimizes delivery routes, enables real-time tracking, and streamlines payments while transforming shipment data into actionable insights.Since its pre-seed round in 2022, Leta has achieved 5X revenue growth. They've optimized 4.5M deliveries, delivered 150,000 tonnes of goods and managed 7,400 vehicles. They've also expanded from Kenya into Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabw, helping industry leaders like KFC, EABL, Fargo Courier & Gilani’s to cut costs and boost efficiency.Deepali Nangia, partner at Speedinvest, said:“Leta’s diverse and experienced leadership team is revolutionizing logistics in emerging markets, where transport costs can account for up to 70% of COGS. Through innovative software, they have driven operational efficiencies for Africa’s leading FMCG brands. Speedinvest is excited to back them as they leverage logistics as a gateway and fintech as a growth lever, unlocking new opportunities for businesses across the continent.”Scaling Innovation in Logistics.“This funding comes at a critical time for us,” said Nick Joshi, Founder & CEO of Leta. “Our investors’ backing validates our vision and progress. With this capital, we’re looking to refine our product to empower more businesses with a cost-effective, data-driven supply chain.”Kip Maritim, Leta’s Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the platform’s value:“Africa’s logistics challenges demand more than off-the-shelf solutions. Our AI-driven technology is built to tackle the continent’s complex terrain and fragmented systems, delivering efficiency and transparency that businesses here have never had before.”Leta’s impact is already resonating with customers across the continent:Jacques Theunissen, CEO, Kuku Foods (KFC) said:"Leta has transformed our on-demand delivery at KFC Uganda, significantly improving KPIs such as delivery timelines and rider availability. The Leta team is highly focused and specialized in on-demand operations, and I highly recommend them for all your logistical needs."Leta plans to use the capital to enhance its product and cement its position as the go-to logistics tech platform for African businesses.It also plans to expand into other strategic markets across Africa, including Rwanda and Mauritius.“People frequently ask me if Leta is a logistics-tech business or a fintech business or a climate-tech business. The fact that Leta can be classified as all of the above just signifies the relevance and magnitude of the problem that the company is addressing. Nick has built a venture that is truly a global solution to a global problem – and Africa is just the starting point,” said Nijhad Jamal, Managing Partner at Equator VC .Additional QuotesAlvin Mbugua, General Manager Spirits, Diageo says, ‘Leta, through their cutting edge technology platform have brought a lot of dynamism and agility to how consumer goods companies can own last mile delivery, build a niche in anticipating customer needs and remodel how logistics is done sustainably for the future. We feel privileged to partner with them on this mission.’Gray Cullen, Group Operations Director, Fargo Courier says, ‘We’re thrilled to partner with Leta and leverage their logistics technology platform to enhance and complement our existing delivery service to our customers.’Faiz Gilani, CEO, Gilani’s Distributors says, ‘Leta has helped optimize our logistics processes from warehouse to depot to our many customers. We have significantly improved our route to market, reduced our returns and improved efficiencies throughout our business due to better turned around times. I would recommend Leta to any serious FMCG distributor in the region.’

