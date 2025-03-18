Automotive Logistics Market Poised for Growth with a 7.5% CAGR | Forecast, 2024-2032

Automotive Logistics Market Size

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the industry with a market share of 51.41% in 2023.

Increasing Efficiency in Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) Operations will Drive Market Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 294.73 billion in 2024 to USD 526.26 billion in 2032. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a published report, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market, 2024-2032.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 281.06 billion in 2023. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2024-2032.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:February 2024 - ORTEC, a global provider of leading end-to-end supply chain solutions developed specifically for the operational needs of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors, introduced a state-of-the-art solution purpose-fit for the operational needs of the manufacturing and finished goods logistics industries. ORTEC's Manufacturing Solution Suite provides valuable insights and planning tools that help companies optimize their supply chain and reduce costs.Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-logistics-market-105662 Drivers & Restraints-Nowadays, automakers are adopting software-based systems to manage their logistics processes globally. These systems are providing numerous benefits, such as high operational efficiency and supply chain transparency. General Motors, for instance, is considered to be an early adopter of the Outbound Logistics Software by NetSuite. It is helping the company to ramp up deliveries and utilize trucks in a better way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The software features geofencing technology and onboard asset telematics. It would propel the automotive logistics market growth in the upcoming years. However, the increasing freight rates because of the lack of truck drivers may hinder the demand for automotive logistics. In Germany, alone, for instance, on an average, around 30,000 drivers retire every year. During replacements, only 2,000 fully trained drivers are available.To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-logistics-market-105662 Report CoverageWe have followed an ultra-modern research methodology that contains data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We have also conducted primary research to authenticate the estimated size of the automotive logistics industry. The information used to validate the forecast for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with various stakeholders.SegmentsTransportation & Handling Segment Remained Dominant in 204By activity, the market for automotive logistics is segregated into transportation & handling and warehousing & handling. Out of these, the transportation & handling segment generated the largest automotive logistics market share in 2024. This growth is attributable to the rising investment by companies in data-driven solutions to bolster the transportation efficiency. Telematics solutions, for instance, can help in managing a truck’s route efficiently. In case of a delay, real-time data can be sent to the plant. This way, car manufacturers can resolve these issues.Regional InsightsAsia Pacific Stood at USD 144.52 billion in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™• In 2020, Asia Pacific procured USD 144.52 billion in terms of revenue. The high demand for automotive logistics services from OEMs would aid growth in this region. GEFCO, for instance, developed a new subsidiary in Chongqing for importing and exporting vehicles by rail networks between China, Russia, and Europe. It also chose China for every logistics activity.• In Europe, the rising focus of OEMs on the remodeling of their supply chains to avoid complete dependence on a particular region would spur growth.• The surging optimization of multimodal logistics chains and the rising improvements in the infrastructure to lower costs would propel growth in North America.Buy now this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105662 Competitive LandscapeThe market for automotive logistics contains major companies, such as CEVA, GEFCO, Ryder System, Inc., DSV, and others. Most of them are either forming new partnerships with local companies or are extending the existing ones. This is helping them to bring innovation in their facilities and warehouses. Below is one of the latest industry developments: June 2021: DHL Supply Chain signed an agreement to broaden its partnership with Locus Robotics. It would help the company to boost its Accelerated Digitalization Strategy as it is planning to implement around 2,000 robots by 2022. They will help with inventory replenishment and picking, thereby augmenting the delivery process and surging efficiency.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/automotive-logistics-market-105662 List of Key Players Covered in the Automotive Logistics Market Report:• DB Schenker (Essen, Germany)• BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG (Bremen, Germany)• CEVA Logistics (Baar, Switzerland)• Kuehne+Nagel (Feusisberg, Switzerland)• Expeditors International (Washington, U.S.)• DSV (Hedehusene, Denmark)• XPO Logistics, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)• Deutsche Post AG (Bonn, Germany)• SINOTRANS Limited (Beijing, China)• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)• GEFCO (Paris, France)• Ryder System, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)• Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg (Wolfsburg, Germany)• Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)• OthersAutomotive Logistics Market Segmentation:By Distribution• Domestic• InternationalBy Mode of Transport• Roadways• Airways• Maritime• RailwaysBy Activity• Warehousing & Handling• Transportation & HandlingBy Type• Finished Vehicle• Automobile PartsHave Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-logistics-market-105662 About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

