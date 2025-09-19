Beer Market Size to Worth USD 1,167.47 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.07% during 2025-2032

Beer Market Beer Market Size

The beer industry report covers key companies such as Carlsberg A/S (Denmark), Diageo Plc (U.K.), Molson Coors Beverage Company (U.S.), and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global beer market size was valued at USD 851.15 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 882.80 billion in 2025 to USD 1,167.47 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the beer market with a market share of 33.51% in 2024.Beer is one of the most popular beverages in the world, as it has low alcohol content compared to other alcoholic drinks, making it popular among youngsters and millennials. These drinks come in a wide range of flavors and formulations, giving customers a variety of products to choose from. Flavored beer was regularly consumed in regions such as North America and Europe. However, the demand for this beverage has grown tremendously across the world, which will positively impact the beer market growth.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Beer Market Size, Share and Growth Report, 2025-2032."List of Top Beer Companies:• Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium)• Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)• China Resources Breweries (China)• Carlsberg A/S (Denmark)• Diageo Plc (U.K.)• Molson Coors Beverage Company (U.S.)• Boston Beer Company (U.S.)• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)• Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)• Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation (China)Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Segments:Lager to Dominate Due to Rising Preference for Premium Beverages with Low Alcohol ContentBased on type, the market is segmented into lager, ale, stout, and others. The lager segment held a dominant beer market share as customers are increasing their preference for high-quality drinks with low alcohol content.Off-trade Distribution Channel to Gain Traction Due to the Low Cost of Products OfferedBased on the distribution channel, the market is divided into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment held the largest share in the market as these channels are known to offer beers at a lower cost compared to on-trade channels.Macro Brewery Production to Gain Popularity for its Easy Product AvailabilityBased on production, the market covers microbreweries and macrobreweries. The macro brewery segment is dominating the market as it is one of the most effective production methods, and there is a rising demand for new flavors among millennials.Premium Beers to Witness Robust Adoption Due to Demand for High Quality BeveragesBased on category, the market is segmented into standard and premium. The premium segment holds a major share in the market and is anticipated to dominate this industry during the forecast period, as there is a growing demand for beverages made from high-quality ingredients.Glass Bottle to Be a Major Packaging Material to Offer a Premium AppearanceIn terms of packaging, the market is bifurcated into glass bottles and metal cans. The glass bottle segment may hold a leading market share as it offers a premium look to the end product and is sustainable, reliable, reusable, and 100% recyclable.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report provides valuable insights about the industry. It also offers a detailed analysis of its distribution channels, utility, types, availability of raw materials, their market size, and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The report also provides an elaborate analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Many key insights presented in the report are an overview of recent industry developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, related markets, and key industry trends.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Drivers and Restraints:Rising Disposable Income and Large-Scale Westernization to Boost Market GrowthRegions, such as South America and the Asia Pacific, are noticing an incredible improvement in the disposable income of their populations, which has prompted them to splurge on expensive brands. Moreover, more cultures are adopting Western customs to boost their social status, further driving the market growth.However, strict regulations on beer advertising and the market may hinder the market’s outlook.Regional Insights:Europe to Dominate Market with Growing Beer ConsumptionEurope is expected to capture the largest share in the market during the forecast period as beer is an important part of the region’s heritage, culture, and nutrition. Moreover, the European Union is one of the world’s leading producers of this alcoholic beverage, which will further drive the regional market growth.Asia Pacific is the second-largest market as beer manufacturers are witnessing this region as a vital market. Countries such as India, Australia, and China are leading consumers of this drink, thereby boosting the regional market’s development.Competitive Landscape:The market is Highly Consolidated Due to the Strong Presence of Key CompaniesThe market has a vast presence of leading players who are concentrating on the launch of new products and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to cement their market position. Some of these key companies include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg A/S, China Resources Breweries, Heineken N.V., and Molson Coors Beverage Company.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS• April 2023 – BIRA 91 introduced two new limited–edition beers – the 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner as well as customized merchandise that paid homage to the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cricket teams.• November 2022 – Kenya Breweries Limited launched a new fruit-flavored beer called “Rockshire Tropical Lager.” This new product is said to be infused with natural tropical African fruit flavors, such as pineapple and passion fruit, and claims to have an ABV of around 4.2%.Read Related Insights: Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032 Feed Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Future Analysis, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.