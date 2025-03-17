Auxein unveiled Next-Generation Orthopedic Solutions at AAOS 2025

Auxein Expands Its Range of Cutting-Edge Orthopedic Products

Auxein unveiled its latest cutting-edge orthopedic products.al leader in orthopedic solutions, made a powerful impact at AAOS 2025

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expands Its Range of Cutting-Edge Orthopedic ProductsAuxein, a global leader in orthopedic solutions, made a powerful impact at AAOS 2025 in San Diego, California, with the unveiling of its latest cutting-edge orthopedic products. The event received an overwhelming response, further solidifying Auxein’s position as a leader in advanced healthcare solutions.• The 2.7mm/3.5 mm AV Wise-Lock Lateral Distal Fibula Plate is available in both Titanium and Stainless Steel, designed for right and left orientations. Featuring locking compression holes, ensuring superior fixation. The plate is offered in both sterile and non-sterile options to cater to various surgical needs. It offers the choice of syndesmotic fixation through the dedicated dynamic slot for the ankle instability.• The Lapidus Intramedullary Nail, also known as the Lapidus Intramedullary Nail System, is a specialized implant designed for the Lapidus arthrodesis procedure to correct hallux valgus (bunion) at the first tarsometatarsal (TMT) joint. This advanced system enhances traditional Lapidus procedures by providing a structurally sound implant that minimizes hardware prominence, improves compression capability, and helps preserve the periosteum, promoting optimal bone healing.• The Konzept Humerus Nailing System supports both static and dynamic fixation. Static fixation is ideal for multi-fragmentary fractures, while dynamic fixation is suited for transverse and oblique fractures with good cortical contact. The system includes intramedullary nails, locking screws, an end cap or compression screw, and a full instrument set for implantation and extraction. Designed for pathological comminuted fractures and complex fractures with closed or Grade-I open injuries, it is available in diameters ranging from 6 to 9mm, with length options from 150mm to 215mm (short version) and 220mm to 400mm (long version). Made from Stainless Steel and Titanium, the nails are designed for both right and left limb implantation using a common targeting system for both versions. The short version features distal locking via "RECONSTRUCTION" holes, while the long version employs a slider-based locking mechanism.Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein, stated "At Auxein, we are driven by a passion for revolutionizing medical technology through continuous innovation in orthopedic and arthroscopy solutions. Our latest product range is a significant milestone in strengthening our global leadership and advancing patient care worldwide."With over 250 CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines at state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a team of 500+ professionals, Auxein leads the industry in orthopedic product development. Auxein’s product portfolio includes extensive range of CE marked orthopedic products, all compliant with the European Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC and EN 980 packaging standards. As Asia’s first orthopedic implant manufacturer to achieve EU-MDR 2017 certification for trauma plating, screws, and nailing systems, Auxein continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.Auxein’s R&D facility holds multiple certifications, including MDSAP, EN ISO 13485, ISO 14644, and more. The organisation uphold the highest quality and safety standards through ISO 13485 and ISO 17025:2017-accredited mechanical testing. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the USA, Mexico, Dubai, and Germany, Auxein ensures that every product meets the most stringent global regulatory requirements.About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy solutions, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ ProductsFor more information about Auxein please visit: https://www.auxein.com/ For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: https://www.dais.academy/ Media Contact:Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | n.mathur@auxein.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.