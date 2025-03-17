East Madison Dental – Tenafly Expands Access to Painless Laser Treatment for Children with Speech and Feeding Issues

Logo East Madison Dental Tenafly NJ Tenafly dentist Dr. Narpat Jain at East Madison Dental Tenafly NJ Waiting area at East Madison Dental Tenafly NJ

Dr. Narpat Jain, DMD, utilizes advanced laser technology at East Madison Dental – Tenafly to assist children with speech and feeding challenges.

TENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Madison Dental – Tenafly is now offering advanced laser treatment for children struggling with speech and feeding issues caused by tongue ties and lip ties. This innovative, minimally invasive procedure provides families with a safe and effective solution to common oral restrictions that can affect a child’s development.Addressing Speech and Feeding Challenges with Laser Precision Tongue and lip ties are conditions where the tissue restricting movement of the tongue or lips is too tight, potentially leading to difficulties with breastfeeding, speech articulation, and oral function. Traditionally, treating these conditions required surgical intervention with scissors or scalpels. However, East Madison Dental – Tenafly utilizes advanced laser technology for a virtually painless, quick, and precise procedure with minimal bleeding and faster healing times. Dr. Narpat Jain, DMD , and his team are dedicated to providing compassionate and specialized care for infants and children affected by these conditions. “Early intervention can significantly improve a child’s ability to eat and speak comfortably. With laser technology, we can offer a gentle, effective treatment that ensures minimal discomfort and a smooth recovery,” says Dr. Jain.The Benefits of Laser Treatment for Tongue and Lip TiesLaser frenectomy at East Madison Dental – Tenafly offers multiple advantages over traditional methods:Minimally invasive – No scalpels, sutures, or general anesthesia required.Quick procedure – Typically completed within minutes.Reduced discomfort – The laser minimizes pain and bleeding.Faster healing – Many children resume normal feeding and speaking patterns almost immediately.Improved outcomes – Early treatment can prevent speech delays and feeding difficulties.Providing Comprehensive Care for FamiliesEast Madison Dental – Tenafly recognizes the importance of a holistic approach when treating children with oral restrictions. The team collaborates with pediatricians, lactation consultants, and speech therapists to ensure families receive the best possible care.“We want parents to feel informed and empowered when making healthcare decisions for their children,” adds Dr. Jain. “By expanding access to laser frenectomy, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge, patient-first dental care in a supportive environment.”Schedule a ConsultationParents who suspect their child may have a tongue or lip tie are encouraged to schedule a consultation with East Madison Dental – Tenafly. The team offers thorough evaluations and personalized treatment plans tailored to each child’s unique needs.For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.emdental.com/tenafly-nj or call (201) 501-8282.About East Madison Dental – TenaflyEast Madison Dental – Tenafly is a multi-specialty dental practice serving Tenafly, NJ, and surrounding communities. The practice is committed to excellence in patient care, offering advanced treatments in a comfortable and welcoming setting.For more details, Contact us -East Madison Dental – Tenafly101 Piermont RdTenafly, NJ 07670Phone: (201) 501-8282Website: www.emdental.com/tenafly-nj

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.