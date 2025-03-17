Minister Angie Motshekga on strategic migration of Denel’s operations

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, met with Denel, South Africa’s state-owned aerospace and defence manufacturer. The meeting comprised of the board of directors and top management to discuss the strategic migration of Denel’s operations to the Department of Defence.

This move is in direct alignment with the goals outlined in the President’s State of the Nation Address, which emphasised driving economic growth and job creation. By integrating Denel more closely with the Department of Defence, the initiative aims to streamline defense production and enhance technological capabilities.

Through this effort, Denel will continue to contribute to the local economy through increased investment in defense infrastructure, technology, and skills development. Furthermore, it will create numerous job opportunities, particularly in high-skill sectors, contributing to the government’s broader efforts to build a more inclusive, resilient, and competitive workforce.

For enquiries:

Onicca Kwakwa

Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Mmaneo.Kwakwa@dod.mil.co.za

Cell: 066 308 2630

#GovZAUpdates