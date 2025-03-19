RedotPay Integrates with TON Blockchain to Accelerate Crypto Payments

Partnership provides TON’s leading community with RedotPay’s global crypto payment infrastructure

HONG KONG, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedotPay, a leading crypto payment fintech bridging Web3 and traditional finance, today announced its integration with the TON Blockchain, a high-performance network designed for mass adoption originally developed by messaging giant Telegram. This collaboration enables users to deposit and spend USDT on TON with unprecedented speed and efficiency, marking a milestone in mainstream crypto adoption.

RedotPay’s mission to empower users with accessible crypto-to-fiat solutions aligns with TON’s vision to drive mass adoption and unlock financial freedom. Through this integration, RedotPay users can now leverage TON’s infrastructure for instant deposits and global crypto spending.

Benefits of the collaboration include:

-Lightning-fast transactions: Near-instant deposits via TON Blockchain.

-Lower fees: Reduced costs compared to traditional payment rails.

-Payment accessibility: TON users gain access to RedotPay’s network of 130M+ merchants.

-Telegram community integration: Seamlessly connect with RedotPay’s payment infrastructure via TON, empowering Telegram’s vast user base to spend crypto globally.

“Integrating with TON Blockchain revolutionizes how our users interact with crypto,” said Michael Gao, Co-Founder & CEO of RedotPay. “By providing our payment solutions to TON and Telegram’s community, while at the same time, providing access to TON’s chain to our community, we can deliver unmatched efficiency for everyday transactions while advancing financial inclusion.”

To celebrate the partnership, RedotPay is offering limited-time discounts and cashback rewards for TON users. Full details are available on the RedotPay app, which can be found here.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a leading crypto fintech bridging Web3 and traditional finance through innovative, cost-efficient blockchain solutions. Our user-friendly crypto payment products enable millions of users globally to easily spend and send digital assets. We foster financial inclusion for the unbanked and serve crypto enthusiasts, advancing global adoption of fast, accessible crypto payments.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028.

