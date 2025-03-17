Drivers are advised that the slow lane and shoulder of Highway 1 westbound at Willingdon Avenue remains closed to support an ongoing police investigation.

This lane closure on Highway 1 westbound may remain in place into the Monday-morning commute.

Drivers should plan extra time for their commute or choose an alternative route.

For updates, check Drive BC: https://www.drivebc.ca/

https://news.gov.bc.ca/32103