HealthCarePoint.com Releases New Product, BlueCloudX®

HealthCarePoint.com is launching a global network designed to facilitate secure information sharing while ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations.

We are enabling organizations and their staff members to connect and share verifiable information at any time for business and compliance. This is a game changer.” — Tina Posey, CEO of HealthcarePoint.com

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHealthCarePoint.com Public Benefit Corp., doing business as BlueCloudX , a leader in healthcare communications technology, is officially launching its namesake product, BlueCloudX, a global network designed to facilitate secure information sharing while ensuring compliance with global privacy, GDPR, FDA and EMA industry regulations. BlueCloudX aims to revolutionize healthcare communications by providing medical professionals, sponsors, sites, CROs and clinical researchers with a globally interconnected system that ensures efficiency and data security.“Over the years, and with the help of multi-industry stakeholders, we have been able to prove that the future of global healthcare and clinical research access and impact to patients is real-time connectivity between all stakeholders,” said Al O. Pacino, President and General Manager of HealthCarePoint.comThe company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers a secure, interconnected communication system that enables hospitals, clinics, pharma, medical device and biotech companies to exchange information efficiently. BlueCloudX currently serves more than 2.4 million users, with a network growing by more than 1,000 new members each day.BlueCloudX pivoted from education to a healthcare and clinical research connectivity focus in 2014 and has since established itself as a leading provider of communication solutions for healthcare and research organizations. BlueCloudX’s revenue model is based on privacy access and GDPR connection fees from healthcare institutions and clinical research organizations using its global networking system.“We are enabling organizations and their staff members to connect and share verifiable information at any time for business and compliance. This is a game changer. It promotes transparency and streamlines the process by minimizing fraud, waste and abuse, while minimizing data variance in clinical trials,” said Tina Posey, CEO of HealthCarePoint.comBlueCloudX is also a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), committed to creating social, environmental and financial value to all industry stakeholders. Looking ahead, the company plans to integrate artificial intelligence to further enhance its operational efficiencies.As the company continues to grow, it will remain focused on its core mission to improve communication in healthcare and clinical research settings.About BlueCloudXHealthCarePoint.com Public Benefit Corp., doing business as BlueCloudX, is an Austin-based technology company providing secure, interconnected communication solutions for the healthcare, clinical research, and medical device industries. Founded in 2004, the company has built a network of more than 2.4 million users and offers a single system composed of a suite of applications designed to streamline information sharing and improve efficiency and transparency across the healthcare ecosystem.For more information or to inquire about investment opportunities, please contact:

