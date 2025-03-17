Author Aliah Wright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically Acclaimed Award-Nominated Author Aliah Wright to Appear at Major Book Festivals

Author recently named finalist for Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award

Aliah Wright, author of the award-nominated debut thriller "Now You Owe Me" (Red Hen Press; 2024), will make two highly anticipated appearances at major literary events in March.

Wright, whose gripping storytelling has enthralled readers worldwide, will be featured at the Virginia Festival of the Book in Charlottesville, Va., on March 22 and at the AWP Conference & Book Fair in Los Angeles, March 28–29. Both occasions provide an exceptional opportunity for fans, readers, and industry professionals to engage with the woman behind one of the most spellbinding page-turners of the year.

"Now You Owe Me" was recently named a finalist in the 27th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from independent and university publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an awards program with finalists representing the best books published each year.

“This year’s submissions have truly impressed me with their depth and diversity,” said Christopher Nesbit, INDIES Award Director. “The INDIES not only celebrates these exceptional literary works but also plays a pivotal role in connecting them with librarians and booksellers, ensuring that a rich variety of voices continues to thrive in the world.”

"Now You Owe Me" follows twin killers who abduct the wrong woman, setting off a chilling and unpredictable series of events that has left readers breathless from coast to coast. Library Journal published in their review, “well-crafted characters will draw in readers, and an intricately woven plot will keep them in their seats.” A former journalist, Wright has crafted a tale that has been lauded as a “crisply written, fast-paced thriller with meaning layered so deftly into the entertainment, you get a double bonus of social commentary and spine-chilling twists.”

The Journal also recommended the suspense novel for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Tana French, Gillian Flynn, and Karin Slaughter.

“To say I’m thrilled to be a finalist for a Foreword INDIES award and be part of two venerated literary events—all in the same month—is an understatement,” said Wright, who is a member of both the International Thriller Writers Association and the Crime Writers of Color co-founded by author Walter Mosley.

At the Virginia Festival of the Book, Wright will “explore the chilling world of women entangled in crime and survival” during a panel with authors Tracy Sierra (Nightwatching) and Marie Still (My Darlings).

The Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) Conference & Bookfair will feature more than 12,000 authors, literary professionals, booksellers, and academics in the nation’s largest gathering of its kind. At the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 28–29, Wright will sign books and discuss her literary journey, which includes her history working as a professional journalist who has circled the globe.

From BookTok and Instagram to Goodreads and Amazon, readers have been pleasantly surprised by the twists and turns in Wright’s engrossing debut novel. Not only has "Now You Owe Me" been named a finalist for a national award in the thriller and suspense category, but also it has been praised by readers and critics alike. Described as an "edge-of-your-seat page-turner" in Publisher's Weekly, “Now You Owe Me" takes on the serial killer story while providing searing commentary on the stark difference in media coverage for missing women of color."

Wright hopes to inspire others who are writing in the thriller genre.

“Both the Virginia Festival of the Book and AWP are two important places where writers can connect with readers, and professionals in the literary industry and share their journeys,” she said. “I’ve been on a book tour all year, and I love meeting readers and fans face-to-face. I’m relishing the chance to chat with them and other fellow scribes about the craft of storytelling.”

Event Details:

• Virginia Festival of the Book — March 22, 2025 | Charlottesville, Va.

• AWP Conference & Book Fair — March 28–29, 2025 | Los Angeles

To learn more information about Aliah Wright or to book her for appearances, please visit her website www.aliahwright.com

