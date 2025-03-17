Multimorphic Unveils 'Portal': A New Pinball Game for the P3 Pinball Platform

A P3 with the Portal Extended Game Kit and Topper Multimorphic, Inc. P3 Pinball Platform

Portal is the 9th playfield module and 24th game for the P3 pinball platform. It's Multimorphic's 3rd licensed title.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multimorphic, Inc., the maker of the revolutionary P3 Pinball Platform, is proud to introduce its latest P3 game: Portal!

Portal is an officially licensed title based on the Portal video game franchise from Valve Corporation, and it’s a pinball game like no other. The playfield features, the artwork, and the game software (rules, audio, and video) complement each other in the best ways possible. Players will find themselves immersed in the “portable testing unit” that Multimorphic created for the game, while interacting with more physical pinball mechs than any P3 game has had before. The Multimorphic team has created something truly special and is excited for everybody to experience it on their own P3s.

The game is available in two different versions: Portal Standard and Portal Extended. Portal Standard includes the most advanced upper playfield module ever created for the P3. Portal Extended includes the same upper playfield module and takes it even farther by adding even more interactive shots and mechanisms in the lower portion of the P3‘s playfield with an easy to swap, drop-in lower playfield module extension. The Portal game software detects the presence of the module extension and adjusts the game rules accordingly.

The Portal Standard game kit can be purchased standalone (for existing P3 owners) for $3,900 and installed in a new P3 for $11,620.

The Portal Extended game kit can be purchased standalone (for existing P3 owners) for $5,500 and installed in a new P3 for $12,500.

An interactive Portal topper is available separately.

The Portal upper playfield module is packed full of shots and gameplay mechanisms, including:

- Faith Plate

- 3-Destination Momentum Jump (Acid Pit, Middle Landing Zone, Catwalk)

- 3 Flippers

- Portaling Companion Cube

- 2 Orbits

- 1 Half-Loop

- 2 lift ramps

- Faith Plate Landing Zone / Companion Cube Ball Lock

- Double-Sided / Rotating Sculpt: Personality core with animated iris, Turret with LED iris and gun barrels

- Portaling Captive Ball

- 5 Standup Targets

- LED-Lit Acid Pit

- Upper Playfield (L.O.F.T.)

- Turret Control Center Scoop

- 3 Vertical Upkickers

- 10 RGB-lit Portals

The Module Extension (available in the Portal Extended game kit) adds:

- Extended Aperture Laboratories World Under Glass

- 1 Lift Ramp

- 2 Lifting Standup Targets

- 2 Stationary Standup Targets

- Spinner

- Kickback / Ball Lock / Portal

- Right Inlane Diverter

- Gel Tube and Conditionally Illuminated Repulsion Gel Effect

- Flippable Wall Plate

- Hard Light Bridge

About the P3 Pinball Platform:

The P3 is a multi-game physical pinball platform with a combination of traditional pinball features and advanced technology. Expertly engineered modularity allows for physical playfield layouts (game kits) to be swapped, giving the owner the ability to change the physical gaming experience. All of the artwork pieces are also swappable, allowing the owner to have the machine decorated in artwork matching the theme of the installed game.

To enhance the physical pinball gaming experience, the lower portion of the playfield is essentially a large touchscreen display. Games can therefore display dynamic and interactive artwork to provide graphical meaning and storytelling for the shots and gameplay, respectively. Virtual targets further enhance gameplay by giving the player dynamic items to aim for in the lower section of the playfield.

About Multimorphic, Inc.

Multimorphic, Inc. was founded in 2012 in Austin, TX. It manufacturers its revolutionary P3 pinball machine and games in Round Rock, TX and ships them worldwide. A small company with 15 developers and an in-house assembly team, Multimorphic is revolutionizing the pinball industry by offering customers significantly more value for their money versus traditional, single-themed pinball machine manufacturers. Multimorphic is further focused on constantly improving that value by continuing to add features to the P3 machine and games to the P3 game library.

