O2: A Novel Approach to a Climate Change Catastrophe

Fifteen years ago, altering the human genome was a concept confined to science fiction—immoral at best, evil at worst. But in Sandra Daignault's bold new novel, O₂, the unthinkable becomes a necessary reality. As oxygen levels plummet worldwide, a team of scientists must turn to genetic engineering as humanity's last hope for survival.

Set in 2039, O₂ explores a world on the brink of environmental collapse, where the depletion of oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere makes human life increasingly unsustainable. The novel follows a team of researchers racing against time to modify DNA, enabling humans to adapt to the new atmospheric conditions.

A High-Stakes Scientific Thriller:

Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, O₂ takes inspiration from real-world advancements in CRISPR technology, microbial activity, and atmospheric science. Through a gripping, scientifically grounded narrative, Daignault raises urgent questions about the ethics and consequences of genetic modification.

• What happens when oxygen levels reach catastrophic lows?

• Can genetic modifications be the key to human adaptation?

• Is it ethical to alter the human genome to ensure survival?

Why O₂ Stands Out:

Unlike traditional climate fiction, O₂ doesn’t just warn of impending disaster—it presents a radical, provocative solution. With complex characters, ethical dilemmas, and cutting-edge science, Daignault delivers a thought-provoking, suspenseful journey into a future where science is both humanity’s greatest weapon—and its greatest moral challenge.

For fans of dystopian thrillers, bioethics, and hard science fiction, O₂ is a must-read.

Now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/ddrAEid

About the Author

Sandra Daignault merges her passion for environmental science and speculative fiction, crafting narratives that challenge perceptions of ethics, adaptation, and resilience. Through O₂, she explores humanity’s fight for survival in a rapidly changing world.

