BOC Sciences Returns to Drug Discovery Chemistry 2025, Seeking Broad Partnerships

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOC Sciences adds to its participation agenda the prestigious Drug Discovery Chemistry 2025 Conference (April 14-17, 2025), which will be a hybrid event taking place in San Diego, CA, and will offer virtual access for worldwide attendees.Drug Discovery Chemistry is a heavyweight industry event. It draws thousands of scientists, biotech innovators, and pharmaceutical executives from around the world each year. The topics set for the 2025 edition would highlight small-molecule drug discovery, novel modalities, and translational technologies with a particular focus on targeting protein degradation, RNA therapeutics, and precision drug delivery systems, which are all areas where BOC Sciences has built extensive expertise for years.BOC Sciences will highlight its six-pillar innovation framework to address drug discovery challenges at booth 205:PROTAC for Target Protein DegradationGlucagon-Like Peptide 1 (GLP-1)RNA ModulatorsInhibitorsStable IsotopesNot for the first time, BOC Sciences shows up at the Drug Discovery Chemistry Conference series. Early in 2024, the company dispatched a doctoral expert team to share its expertise. And what's new for 2025? It's said to bring breakthrough innovations and a more comprehensive company presentation."We are thrilled to return to Drug Discovery Chemistry 2025 and share our newly-built technology platforms with the global scientific community," said a representative of BOC Sciences. "By combining our expertise in scientific fields like PROTACs with emerging tools, we aim to empower partners to tackle previously 'undruggable' targets. This event is truly a catalyst for our co-innovation."Visitors are welcomed at booth 205 for interesting engagement opportunities, including live demos, consultations with BOC Sciences' experts, as well as sharing insights on how the company's solutions can step up their drug discovery efforts. For detailed agendas and partnership inquiries, visit the BOC Sciences Event Page Drug Discovery Chemistry 2025 is the perfect intersection of science and industry. For BOC Sciences and its partners, this event is not just an exhibition, but a strategic meeting to drive the next decade of therapeutics. "From novel small molecules to custom synthesis and scalable manufacturing, booth 205 will have something for every stage of your journey. We anticipate your visiting this April," the representative highlighted.About BOC Sciences:Established in New York, the USA, BOC Sciences operates across over ten countries worldwide, supporting thousands of clients in academia and industry. Its certified facilities and constantly updated technologies enable "extreme customer service"—from proposal consultation, and project management, to final product delivery. It is deemed as a trustworthy partner in the journey of therapeutic research.

