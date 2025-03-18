Highly Acclaimed Saxophonist Andre Delano Drops Captivating New Single 'Love Against All Odds'

Andre Delano - "Love Against All Odds"

7th Note is proud to announce the release of "Love Against All Odds" by renown saxophonist Andre Delano. Promoted by Gorov Music and the Smooth Jazz Network.

I’m thrilled to share something fresh and meaningful with my fans. "Love Against All Odds" is all about persevering through life’s challenges and choosing love, no matter the obstacles.” — Andre Delano

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7th Note Entertainment, Inc. is excited to announce the release of “ Love Against All Odds ,” the latest single by talented saxophonist, composer, and performer Andre Delano . The song is being promoted by the esteemed Gorov Music Marketing Agency in partnership with Allen Kepler’s Smooth Jazz Network. This captivating track marks Delano’s highly anticipated return to the smooth jazz genre and is featured on his new self-titled album, 'Andre Delano.'Produced by renowned guitarist Michael “Big Mike” Hart Jr., who currently tours with Boney James, “Love Against All Odds” is a collaboration between Hart, production partner Greg “Buddy Bangs” Reed Jr., and Delano himself. The track is co-written by Delano and his long-time collaborator and cousin, Kevin Beckett of Visionsongz Music. To bring the song to life, Delano enlisted the soulful voice of Carla N. Flower, who delivers the sultry main vocals while Delano harmonizes beneath. Alongside the vocals, Delano showcases his signature saxophone skills, offering a mesmerizing performance that is sure to capture the attention of radio programmers and fans alike.“This project is truly a labor of love,” says Delano. “After some time away, I’m thrilled to share something fresh and meaningful with my fans. "Love Against All Odds" is all about persevering through life’s challenges and choosing love, no matter the obstacles.”The new self-titled album 'Andre Delano' also includes several standout tracks:- "Jazzy Slick" – A funky, groove-laden jazz track with exciting twists and turns.- "Say Less" – An uplifting anthem where Delano delivers powerful vocals, inspiring positivity and the release of fear.- "City Lights" – A high-energy tune produced by acclaimed Sacramento producer DOA, featuring an exciting guest appearance!In addition to Delano, these tracks feature some of St. Louis’ finest musicians, including Eric Slaughter (Guitar), Jahmal Nichols (Bass), and Terreon Gulley (Drums).Delano’s musical journey has been one of continuous growth and success. He has shared the stage with music legends such as Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Maxwell, Lionel Richie, Usher, Christina Aguilera, and New Edition. His music has also been featured in major advertising campaigns and played extensively on radio and television worldwide.“Love Against All Odds” marks an exciting new chapter in Delano’s career, showcasing his signature saxophone style and energetic performances. Fans can look forward to a fresh sound that blends heartfelt emotion with his unique musical prowess.###About Andre DelanoAndre Delano is a celebrated saxophonist, composer, and performer with a dynamic career spanning multiple genres. Known for his emotive saxophone playing and powerful performances, Delano has earned widespread acclaim and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His latest work marks a bold return to the smooth jazz scene, blending his signature sound with fresh, exciting elements. For more information visit andredelano.com and booking inquiries, contact: contact@7thnoteent.com.About 7th Note Entertainment, Inc. (7th Note)7th Note Entertainment, Inc. ( www.7thnoteent.com ) is a multimedia, marketing, music licensing and promotions company committed to supporting quality entertainment from various music genres. For over ten years, 7th Note has distinguished itself from other entertainment companies in that each person involved – from executive to artist – has a voice, an opportunity to learn, and the ability to use their creative skills in a productive environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.