Empowering Change: A Journey from Black Wall Street to Wall Street

Ride for Equity Register today Ride for Equity Join today Riders during Ride for Equity

A Historic Cross-Country Ride to Raise Awareness and Close the Racial Capital Gap

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Leaders Detroit proudly presents the 4th Annual Ride to Remember Black Wall Street: Pedaling for Equity and Economic Justice. This powerful initiative combines endurance, community, and purpose to spotlight the need for fair economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of African descent. In 2025, the event Ride For Equity, will feature a cross-country cycling campaign designed to raise awareness and funds to help close the racial wealth gap.

From May 31 to July 4, 2025, riders will cycle from Tulsa, Oklahoma—home to the historic Black Wall Street—to Wall Street in New York City. This 1,645-mile journey symbolizes a modern-day quest for reparations and economic justice.

"Black entrepreneurs and Black labor have historically generated immense wealth, yet time and time again, that wealth has been stripped away or denied to the very people who created it. From places like Black Wall Street to countless other communities, there has been a deliberate effort to remove economic power from Black hands, states Dwan Dandridge, the Co-Founder and CEO of Black Leaders Detroit. “Through the Ride for Equity, we are shining a light on these injustices, not just as history, but as an ongoing reality. Our goal is to inspire action and remind people why it’s critical to fight for equity in opportunity and resources today."

Riding for Equity, Funding, and Awareness

The Ride For Equity campaign is more than just a ride; it’s a movement. It sheds light on the economic disparities entrepreneurs of African descent continue to face while building community support for their success. Cyclists will begin their trek at the iconic site of Black Wall Street, a lasting symbol of Black prosperity and resilience, and conclude at Wall Street, a global epicenter of finance and opportunity.

The ride serves as both a tribute and a call to action. It honors the legacy of Black Wall Street while drawing attention to the ongoing fight for equitable access to capital.

The Journey: Tulsa to New York City

The ride kicks off on May 31, 2025, at 7:00 AM, starting from 400 N. Main St., Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cyclists will travel through multiple states over five weeks, concluding their journey in New York City on July 4, 2025. Along the way, participants will engage with local communities, bringing visibility to the need for economic justice.

Ride Details:

• Distance: 1,645 miles

• Pace: 15 miles per hour

• Daily Mileage: 50 miles per day

• Rest Days: One day off each week

• Participants Receive: Commemorative bike jersey and cycling nutrition

Note: Riders are responsible for arranging their own overnight accommodations.

“Ride For Equity has been a life-changing experience. The sense of community and purpose motivates me to fight for economic justice.”- A. Johnson, past participant

How to Get Involved

Participation is open to cyclists worldwide! Whether you ride the full route, join a portion of the journey, or cycle independently in your city, you can be part of this powerful movement.

Participation Details:

• Cyclists who raise or donate at least $100 by July 4, 2025, will receive the official Ride For Equity jersey.

• If the fundraising goal isn’t met, participants agree to cover the remaining balance.

• Choose your own route, ride at your own pace, and share your journey on social media—every mile counts!

“Participating in this ride has opened my eyes to the challenges faced by entrepreneurs of African descent and the importance of solidarity in our communities.” -J. Smith, past participant

Kickoff Event: Honoring Black Wall Street

Join us for the ceremonial kickoff on May 31, 2025, hosted by Black Leaders Detroit in partnership with the Community Light Foundation.

• Location: 700 North Greenwood, Tulsa

• Time: Gathering begins at 6:45 AM; ride starts at 7:00 AM

• Route Options: 15-mile or 35-mile rides

Note: Riders under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

All net proceeds benefit Black Leaders Detroit and affiliated organizations committed to advancing economic justice and entrepreneurship.

Register today.

Weekly Ride Schedule

Week 1

Tulsa, OK ➔ Rolla, MO; Distance: 330 miles - Launch: 700 North Greenwood at 7 AM

Week 2

Rolla, MO ➔ Terre Haute, IN; Distance: 325 miles - Launch: Rolla, MO at 7 AM

Week 3

Terre Haute, IN ➔ Belmont, OH; Distance: 400 miles - Launch: Terre Haute, IN at 7 AM

Week 4

Belmont, OH ➔ State College, PA; Distance: 270 miles - Launch: Belmont, OH at 7 AM

Week 5

State College, PA ➔ Wall Street, NY, NY; Distance: 320 miles - Launch: State College, PA at 7 AM

Join the Movement!

Registration is now open at www.blackleadersdetroit.org. Whether you're riding in Tulsa, New York City, or from your hometown, your participation makes a difference. Together, we can close the racial capital gap and create a future where entrepreneurs of African descent have equitable access to funding and opportunity.

SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Speak For Yourself Community Conversations aim to foster meaningful dialogue and connection at a time when division feels more prevalent than ever. These discussions provide a space for people to show up as their full, authentic selves and focus on shared experiences rather than differences. The goal is to promote unity as a pathway to equity, recognizing that collaboration and understanding are essential in the fight against systemic barriers. By bringing communities together in open conversation, these events create opportunities for collective action and real change. The stops were chosen because they are the major cities we pass along the way.



Ride for Equity Detroit to Mackinaw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.