CBP awards first border wall contract of President Trump’s second term

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awarded the first border wall contract of President Trump’s second term in office to Granite Construction Co. for $70,285,846 to construct approximately seven miles of new border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas, within the U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector. This contract is funded with CBP’s Fiscal Year 2021 funds and will close critical openings in the border wall that were left incomplete due to cancelled contracts during the Biden Administration.

The RGV Sector is an area of high-illegal entry and experiences large numbers of individuals and narcotics being smuggled into the country illegally. Completing the border wall in these locations will support the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug- and human-smuggling activities of cartels.

DHS is working to implement President Trump’s Executive Orders titled “Securing our Borders” and “Declaring a National Emergency at the Southern Border of the United States” – which directs the DHS Secretary to take all appropriate actions to deploy and construct physical barriers to ensure complete operational control of the southern border of the United States.