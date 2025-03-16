Update Regarding Fatal Collision on Interstate 40 in Williams

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 3:27 p.m., a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles occurred on westbound Interstate 40 near milepost 159.5 in Williams, AZ. A winter storm was in the area at the time of the collision and the road was covered in snow and ice.

The collision initially blocked westbound I-40 in an area with guardrails on both sides and included a jackknifed tractor-trailer, which completely obstructed the interstate. Multiple vehicles, including additional tractor-trailers, failed to properly brake or slow down and collided with the blocking vehicles. Multiple passenger vehicles were rear-ended, pushing them into, and in some cases, underneath crashed tractor-trailers.

The collision caused a fire which quickly spread to the other involved vehicles and burned for more than 20 hours. Firefighters, state troopers, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) personnel, and tow truck operators worked relentlessly during this time to reduce the fire, provide care, and/or clear the scene.

The collision involved a total of 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger vehicles. A total of 36 drivers and occupants were involved in the incident, including two fatalities, and 16 injured persons were transported for medical care.

The two deceased individuals have been identified as:

Juan Beltran Sanchez, born 1970, of Chino Valley, AZ

Evelyn Davis, born 1961, of Ganado, AZ

AZDPS Highway Patrol state troopers and advanced collision investigators assigned to the Highway Patrol Northern Regional Vehicular Crimes Unit are investigating this incident. They were assisted in the investigation by troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement District. This is an active investigation and will take time to complete due to the number of involved vehicles and people, as well as extensive fire damage.

Damage to the roadway and other infrastructure within the incident area as a result of the collision and subsequent fire is currently being evaluated by ADOT engineers. Questions regarding that process can be directed to the ADOT PIO at [email protected].

The AZDPS would like to thank our many partner agencies for their assistance during this extensive incident. The teamwork displayed during this incident is a testament to the dedication of first responders within our state.

The AZDPS would also like to remind drivers of the importance of reducing their speed and leaving plenty of distance between vehicles when driving in snow and icy conditions. Drivers are encouraged to keep an emergency supply kit in their vehicle, especially when traveling in the snow. The ADOT has provided a list of suggested emergency supplies at www.azdot.gov/knowsnow.

Drivers are encouraged to review current road conditions at www.az511.gov, especially when hazardous weather conditions are expected.

No further details on this incident will be available until the investigation is complete.

Copies of the final incident report can be requested via public records request on the AZDPS public records request portal at psp.azdps.gov.