Flags Half-staff to Honor Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of former Congresswoman Nita Lowey beginning immediately and through sunset on March 17, 2025.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey,” Governor Hochul said. “As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland.”

Former Congresswoman Lowey served for 32 years in the House of Representatives, representing parts of the Hudson Valley. She died on March 15 in Harrison, New York, and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stephen Lowey; her children Dana, Jackie and Douglas; and eight grandchildren.