CNN Commentator & Best-Selling Author Keith Boykin Live in LA – Exclusive Book Talk on Race, Justice & Identity

EPPA & Artists & Activists for Health Equity host CNN's Keith Boykin for a thought-provoking book talk on race, justice & identity at Pico House.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Pueblo Park Association (EPPA) and Artists & Activists for Health Equity (AAHE) are thrilled to announce an exclusive Los Angeles Book Talk with Keith Boykin on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 12:00 - 3:00 PM at the historic Pico House on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

About the Event

Los Angeles is one of the most diverse cities in the world, yet its history has been deeply shaped by racial narratives—both seen and unseen. In this special book talk, New York Times bestselling author, CNN political commentator, and former White House aide to President Bill Clinton, Keith Boykin, will discuss the themes of his latest book, Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race? 25 Arguments That Won’t Go Away.

Held at the historic Pico House, located within El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument—the city's birthplace—this discussion will explore how race has influenced the city’s history, power structures, and sense of belonging, from its Afro-Mexican, Filipino, and Indigenous roots to modern struggles for equity and representation. Through a compelling keynote and interactive discussion, Boykin will challenge dominant narratives, address the myths of a 'post-racial' society, and explore how Los Angeles can build a more inclusive future.

Linda Jones, Vice President of EPPA, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating:

"Must read! Boykin methodically breaks down racism in layman's terms—clear and precise! This is an easy read, engaging, and a great learning tool. This book should be required reading or included on the recommended reading list for students and parents alike."

The event will feature a moderated discussion, an interactive audience Q&A, and a book signing with Keith Boykin. Educators, students, activists, and community members are invited to join this vital conversation on race and justice in today’s society. A special presentation will also be given by Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Location: The Pico House, 424 Main Street, Downtown Los Angeles 90012

Time: 12PM Reception and Red Carpet; 1PM Book Talk; and 2PM Book Signing/Photo Opps

Admission: Free (Space is limited. RSVP Required)

About Keith Boykin:

Keith Boykin is one of the most influential voices on race, politics, and culture today. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School, Keith’s journey took him from the classrooms of Ivy League institutions to the White House, where he served as a special aide to President Bill Clinton. During his time at Harvard, he was an outspoken advocate for diversity, never imagining that his classmate, Barack Obama, would one day become the President of the United States. His thought-provoking insights have been featured on national platforms, including:

Book Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5u3bdeb0tNs

Partnership and Support:

This event is proudly presented in partnership with and supported by:

• Publisher Hachette Book Group

• Office of Councilmember Ysabel Jurado | Council District 14

• El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument

The event aligns with EPPA’s mission to foster meaningful discussions on history, culture, and social justice, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to education and public engagement.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Email: eppaLA.Board@gmail.com

Website: https://eppala.org

Join us for an insightful conversation with Keith Boykin and be part of a dialogue that matters!

About El Pueblo Park Association (EPPA):

The El Pueblo Park Association is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, culture, and legacy of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument. Through educational programs, cultural events, and community engagement, EPPA ensures that Los Angeles' rich and diverse history remains accessible to all.

About Artists & Activists for Health Equity (AAHE):

AAHE is a coalition of artists, community leaders, and activists committed to advancing health equity through advocacy, storytelling, and community-driven initiatives. The organization works to bridge gaps in healthcare access and awareness, particularly in underserved communities.

About Los Angeles Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado (Council District 14):

Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado represents Los Angeles' 14th Council District, advocating for economic development, affordable housing, and social justice. She is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that all communities within her district thrive.

About Hachette Book Group:

Hachette Book Group is a leading global publishing company known for producing impactful books across a variety of genres. With a strong commitment to storytelling, education, and diversity, Hachette supports authors and ideas that shape conversations worldwide.

About El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument:

El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument is the birthplace of Los Angeles and a significant cultural and historic site. Home to museums, public spaces, and cultural events, the monument celebrates the city's diverse heritage and historical contributions.

https://youtu.be/5u3bdeb0tNs

