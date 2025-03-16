Cocoa Brown to give Charity Comedy Performance on March 19th in Hampton

Hampton Roads Native Comedian-Actress Cocoa will perform this Wednesday to provide HBCU Scholarships

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampton Roads native comedian- actress Cocoa Brown will perform live this Wednesday, March 19th in Hampton in celebration of Women’s History Month and in support of the Black Arts Foundation, a 501c3 dedicated to uplifting Artist of Color. Known for her role in the Oprah Winfrey Network comedy series “Tyler Perry’s For Better of Worse”, the comedy-drama “The Single Moms Club”, and blockbuster hit “Ted 2”, Cocoa Brown brings her unique style of high-energy comedy to her the Hampton Roads Peninsula for one night only.The recurring event “Quality Comedy in Hampton” is recognized for its clean raw comedy, high quality acts and hosted by local celebrity Quincy Carr. In addition to appearances on TruTV, TV ONE, Discovery ID, CBS, ABC, and Destination America, Quincy co-hosts two weekly entertainment & lifestyles formatted TV shows Main St. Living and Living 757 on the Yurview network. The Women’s History Month comedy event will feature an all women comedians, including Shannon Parker and Joy Julian. Music will be provided by DJ Bobby D.Quality Comedy in Hampton featuring headliner Cocoa Brown is presented on behalf of the Black Arts Foundation, the non-profit (501c3) behind the Virginia Black Film Festival. The organization creates forums that showcase emerging artists of Color from the African Diaspora in Film, Music, Photography, and Modern Art. Proceeds from the event will support a $50,000 scholarship endowment for Hampton University Students.Doors open at 7pm. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.