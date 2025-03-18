Santa Barbara County Supervisors Deadlock on Controversial Oil Pipeline Permit Transfer

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A heated decision regarding the future of the oil pipeline linked to the 2015 Refugio oil spill remains unresolved after Santa Barbara County Supervisors split evenly on an appeal against transferring the pipeline permit to Sable Offshore Corp. The 2-2 vote means Sable's application to take over permits related to the pipeline and offshore facilities involved in the 2015 spill remains unresolved.The County's Planning Commission initially approved the permit transfer to Sable Offshore Corp. last October. However, local environmental groups promptly appealed, citing concerns related to the Refugio oil spill, which released over 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, devastating local wildlife and beaches.During a heated seven-hour public hearing, community members, environmentalists, and representatives from Sable passionately presented their positions. Activists, donning "Disable Sable" stickers, expressed deep fears of potential environmental risks and another spill. In contrast, Sable representatives promoted the economic benefits and distributed company-branded merchandise.With Supervisor votes evenly split, the future now rests with Sable Offshore Corp. The company expressed optimism, interpreting the stalemate as an affirmation of the Planning Commission's original approval. Environmental groups remain vigilant, pledging continued opposition.

