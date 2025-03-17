Crumbl Strikes Gold with Luck Week, a 6-for-4 Promotion

Crumbl Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day season by introducing a new dessert and offering a rare 6-for-4 promotion. The newest dessert on Crumbl’s rotating menu screams green, making it the perfect pairing for the holiday. During Luck Week, customers can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all week long with 6 treats for the price of 4.The Chocolate Mint Cake ft. Andesfeatures two layers of rich, moist dark chocolate cake stacked with semi-sweet chocolate ganache, luscious mint cream cheese frosting, and is sprinkled with smooth AndesCrème De Menthe Candy Pieces. Another option for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration is the Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charmscookie, which will also be available March 17 to March 22, 2025.Customers can chase the end of the rainbow to their local Crumbl store to take advantage of 6 desserts for the price of 4 - which means having a few extra treats to share with loved ones. Given Crumbl’s mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts, this was an easy decision to make St. Patrick’s Day week even luckier!Make sure you have the Crumbl app downloaded on your device to take advantage of this exclusive weeklong promotion. Crumbl fans can also claim a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day themed sticker from their local Crumbl starting on March 10, while supplies last.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

