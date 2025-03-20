MYai Robotics launches conversational Agentic Human-AI

Age of Agentic Human AI Agentic Human AI engagement Business logo

Human AI agents trained with natural language understanding for live engagements.

Our goal is to help businesses reduce sales agent retention issues and improve job performance, leading to higher closing rates and increased revenue.” — Kayode Aladesuyi, CEO of MYai Robotics LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MYai Robotics announced its division, MYai Sells launched its Conversational Agentic Human AI professionals. The Agentic Human-AI, trained with natural language understanding is powered by a powerful conversation mining tool for customers sentiment and analysis.

The initial deployment of these agents aims to assist businesses and sales organizations drive revenue, by reducing sales agents’ retention challenges and enhance agents’ job performance and satisfaction. The Agentic Human AI can augment any sales team, functioning as an advanced sales unit responsible for conducting outreach campaigns, initial sales presentations, and engaging prospects through discovery steps. These agents will guide customers through the closing process, address objections, and convert prospects into closed leads. The Human AI agent attached to an Ad campaign is a powerful, instant engagements tool for audiences and prospects or as a web agent, transforming any ecommerce site into an online retail store, and guiding visitors to buying decisions. The human AI agent finalizes transactions by handing over the closed deals to human sales agents for completion and execution.

According to the marketing report by Richardson, 65% of all sales organizations are facing challenges with sales agent retention.

The Conversational Agentic Human AI includes an AI sales agent, an outreach agent, and a web/customer service agent. These Human AI agents are integrated with an AI opinion curation tool that enables businesses to capture conversations between Human AI and customers. The AI curation tool mines conversations for sentiments, opinions, and curate critical insights to drive business decisions.

Businesses and sales organization can adopt conversational Agentic Human AI professional under a no risk performance-based subscription program.

To learn more visit: www.myaisells.com/subscriptions

About MYai Sells:

MYai Sells is a wholly owned subsidiary of MYai Robotics LLC, an artificial intelligence and robotics engineering firm in Atlanta, Georgia. MYai Sells helps businesses strengthen their sales and marketing teams by utilizing advanced Agentic AI agents equipped with sentiment and opinion analysis tools, designed to improve decision-making, and enhance customer engagement.

Visit: https://www.myaisells.com

