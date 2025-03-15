When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 15, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 15, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum Company Name: Seabear Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Alehouse Clam Chowder and Smoked Salmon Chowder

SeaBear Company of Anacortes, Washington is recalling two variations of seafood chowder (Smoked Salmon Chowder & Alehouse Clam Chowder), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life- threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder were distributed through physical retail stores in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington and direct home delivery via SeaBear’s website (https://seabear.com/) nationwide between 10/1/2024 and 03/14/2025.

The recalled SeaBear Smokehouse chowder products are shelf stable and packaged in a 12oz dark blue pouch. The impacted lot codes are found on back of pouch.

Recall Product Brand UPC Impacted Lot Codes SeaBear Salmon Chowder

Net wt.12oz. SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07001 3 64242902 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242912 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242972 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64242982 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243042 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243052 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028 64243121 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243131 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243191 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243201 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243651 SALCH – Enjoy by: 12/2028 64250031 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250291 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250301 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 Alehouse Clam Chowder

Net wt 12oz SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07021 1 64241641 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64241643 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64241661 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028 64243251 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64243261 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028 64250222 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 64250241 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

No illnesses have been reported to date.

SeaBear initiated a voluntary recall after they became aware of a pouch seal issue from a customer complaint. Upon further investigation, they identified a mechanical issue with equipment, which caused seals to not fully bond and made some pouches leak.

Consumers who have purchased SeaBear’s Smoked Salmon Chowder or Alehouse Chowder are urged not to consume products and should contact SeaBear’s customer service team at 1-800- 645-3474 or smokehouse@seabear.com for a full refund. SeaBear’s customer service hours are Monday-Friday 7am-5:30pm PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.