Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 05, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Newway Import Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Preserved mustard in soybean oil

Newway Import Inc., located in La Puente, CA 91744, is recalling “Preserved Mustard in Soybean Oil” (Brand: Cai Hua Xiang) because the product may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to with a wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recalled product was distributed in California available for sale in retail grocery stores between early July 2025 and early November 2025.

The recalled product is Cai Hua Xiang brand preserved mustard in soybean oil. The recalled product is packaged in (describe packaging) and lot code, 505202008 and Best By date May- 20-2026 can be found on the package (describe the location of the codes).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product contained wheat but was distributed in packaging that did not declare wheat as an allergen.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Newway Import Inc. at (626) 766-3037, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).