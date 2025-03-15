PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Senator Bong Go tops latest MBC-DZRH Senatorial survey, thanks Filipinos for continued support Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again topped a latest pre-election survey for the 2025 senatorial race. According to the MBC-DZRH survey conducted from March 8 to 10, Go secured the number one spot, further solidifying his position as a frontrunner in the upcoming elections. Go expressed deep gratitude to Filipinos for their continued trust and support. However, he also admitted that the current political situation has been difficult for him, particularly in light of the detention of former president Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court (ICC). "Taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Pero sobrang malungkot ako ngayon dahil sa mga nangyayari sa ating bansa. Para akong nawalan ng isang tatay," he said earlier. Even with this, Go reassured the public that he remains committed to fulfill his mandate through his legislative work, prioritizing laws and programs that directly help ordinary Filipinos, especially the poor and underserved. "Sa kabila nito, patuloy ang aking trabaho at pagbibigay ng serbisyong tunay na may malasakit. Kaya inuuna ko ang pagsusulong sa mga batas at programang makakatulong sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap at walang wala sa buhay," he said. Go emphasized that it is the trust and confidence of the people that continue to inspire him to serve with utmost integrity and compassion. "Kayo ang lakas ko. Habang nandyan kayo, mas lalo akong magsisikap na ipaglaban ang tama at ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," he affirmed. Aside from leading the MBC-DZRH survey, Go also made significant strides in the latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey conducted from February 20 to 26. The results showed him surging to the top with 58.1% voter preference, a notable increase from the January survey where he ranked 2nd to 3rd with 50.4% support. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has been a consistent advocate for healthcare reforms aimed at providing Filipinos with accessible and affordable medical services. He highlighted his commitment to ensuring that government assistance reaches those who need it most. "Ang gobyerno dapat ang lumalapit sa tao. Kaya ginagawa nating mas mabilis at mas maayos ang mga serbisyong pangkalusugan para sa lahat. Huwag na dapat pahirapan ang naghihirap na," he said. One of his landmark achievements is Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized Malasakit Centers nationwide. These centers serve as one-stop shops that streamline access to financial and medical assistance programs, benefiting millions of Filipinos, particularly indigent patients. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers are operating across the country, having assisted over 17 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Go has also been instrumental in establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, designed to decongest hospitals by providing primary healthcare, consultations, and early detection services at the community level. More than 600 Super Health Centers have been funded through the combined efforts of Go, the DOH, local government units, and fellow legislators. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty medical centers in every DOH-run regional hospital to bring advanced healthcare closer to Filipinos in all regions. "Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao. Kasama na dito ang mga serbisyo at programang medikal para sa mga mahihirap na mga pasyente at pangkalusugan para sa ating mga mamamayan," he reiterated. Go also reflected on the values instilled in him by former President Rodrigo Duterte, emphasizing that his guiding principle remains unchanged. "Lagi kong tinatandaan ang sinabi sa akin ni Tatay Digong: Just do what is right. Unahin ang interes ng bayan, unahin ang kapwa Pilipino, at hinding-hindi ka magkakamali dyan,"

