SWAT IT! Pest Control Expands Operations to Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWAT IT! Pest Control , a leader in pest control services, has announced its expansion into the Florida market. With an established presence in Nevada and Arizona, this move marks a major milestone in the company’s carefully planned growth strategy, bringing premium pest control solutions to Florida residents.Jeremy Prevost, CEO of SWAT IT! Pest Control, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “We are very excited for this growth and the opportunity to serve the Florida market.” The company is poised to bring its expertise and dependable service to meet the diverse pest control needs in the region.Brendan Brandonisio, Partner at SWAT IT! Pest Control, added, “We have a talented team eager to provide best-in-class services.” This confidence reflects SWAT IT! Pest Control’s commitment to delivering effective solutions and exceptional customer experiences.SWAT IT! Pest Control has built its reputation by combining innovative techniques and reliable customer service to address a variety of pest control challenges. The company’s mission remains rooted in offering high-quality, efficient, and eco-friendly pest solutions to homes and businesses.The Florida expansion is the next step in SWAT IT! Pest Control's vision of providing proven, expert pest control services to a broader audience. Florida residents can expect a range of offerings, including residential and commercial pest control, preventative treatments, and ongoing maintenance plans tailored to their needs.About SWAT IT! Pest ControlFounded and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, SWAT IT! Pest Control is a trusted name in pest control services. The company has earned a reputation for offering safe and effective solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care. Now operating in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, SWAT IT! Pest Control continues to expand with a focus on controlled growth and best-in-class service delivery.

