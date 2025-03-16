Human Growth Foundation Hosts 'On Land & Sea' Symposium Blending Endocrine Healthcare Education with a Caribbean Escape

The Human Growth Foundation's (HGF) All Nurses’ Symposium: On Land and Sea educates healthcare professionals while enjoying the Caribbean, October 23-27, 2025.

MIAMI, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Human Growth Foundation's (HGF) groundbreaking HGF All Nurses’ Symposium: On Land and Sea empowers pediatric endocrine nurses and healthcare professionals while offering an unforgettable experience. From October 23 to 27, 2025, attendees will immerse themselves in cutting-edge medical education and connect with peers—all while enjoying the beauty of the Caribbean.“At its core, the HGF All Nurses’ Symposium: On Land and Sea is about meeting the educational and professional needs of nurses in endocrine care,” says Catherine Metzinger, AAS, RN, CDCES, program director. “It brings together expert learning opportunities, career growth, and a well-deserved retreat in the stunning Caribbean.”Participants will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in endocrine medicine, earn continuing education credits (CEUs and CMEs included), and build lasting professional relationships, all within a unique setting that spans Miami and the open seas.The four-day event begins on October 23 with a cocktail reception and dinner program at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. The next day, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants will attend educational sessions led by industry experts and gain actionable insights into the latest pediatric endocrine care research before departing on the Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas (Miami to CocoCay and Nassau, Bahamas).During the voyage, attendees can network with colleagues and mentors from the healthcare industry, forge connections through interactive activities, and participate in a lively Halloween costume contest with exciting prizes. Along the way, they’ll also experience the vibrant culture and stunning natural beauty of CocoCay and Nassau in the Bahamas.Spaces for this unique event are limited, so early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot or learn more about the symposium, visit hgfound-program.com/nursescruise For inquiries, please contact the Human Growth Foundation at hgf@hgfound.org.

