4 Triathlons, 1 Mission: BJU’s IRON40 to Empower Students and Break Boundaries

Matthew Weathers prepares to complete four triathlons in four days. (Photo by Derek Eckenroth)

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Jones University recently announced the IRON40 fundraiser, a multi-day event set to raise $1 million in support of students needing financial assistance. The event will take place on the BJU campus from March 17-20, 2025, as part of Bruins Spirit Week.The IRON40 is a daring challenge, with Dr. Matthew Weathers, Chief Enrollment Officer, undertaking the incredible feat of completing four full-distance triathlons in four consecutive days. The challenge is designed to inspire the BJU community and raise funds to make a college education at BJU possible for more students.Weathers will be completing four full-distance triathlons across the days of the event. Over the four days, he will:Swim 9.6 milesBike 448 milesRun 104.8 milesSwimming will occur off-site. The bike and running portions of the event will be held around the back-campus loop, and supporters and community members are encouraged to cheer Weathers on and contribute to this important cause. Community participation, whether through a donation or by joining him on the bike or run portions, will directly help raise the funds needed to support students who dream of attending BJU but are unable to afford the cost.Every contribution will bring us one step closer to empowering the impossible and ensuring that more students have access to a life-changing education. “I am so thankful for many friends of BJU who have already donated to the cause and look forward to seeing what God will do in the days ahead," said Weathers.For more information about the IRON40, including how to donate or get involved, please visit the official fundraiser page at https://iron40.bju.edu/

