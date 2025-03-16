Former Tier 1 Bank VP Joins Sosuv to Enhance Technology Consulting Excellence

Sathya Reddy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sosuv Consulting , a leading technology consulting firm in the electronic trading sector, is excited to announce that Sathya Reddy , former Vice President at Goldman Sachs, has joined the firm as Vice President of Connectivity Projects. With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Reddy has a proven track record in leading complex integration projects, managing global client relationships, and driving innovation within electronic trading platforms. In his previous position at Goldman Sachs, he led the implementation of industry-leading FIX protocol solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity for institutional clients worldwide.“We are delighted to welcome Reddy to our team,” said Sumit Kumar , Founder and CEO of Sosuv. “Reddy’s expertise in FIX Connectivity and his deep understanding of the trading technology landscape make him an invaluable addition to our company as we expand our offerings and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients.”Reddy will focus on enhancing the company’s technology consulting services, optimizing client experiences, and accelerating growth in his new role. His appointment highlights Sosuv’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent to further its mission of delivering exceptional consulting services and driving client success."I am excited to join Sosuv and contribute to its mission of transforming technology consulting in the financial services sector," said Reddy. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help clients overcome challenges and achieve their strategic goals."Sosuv continues to attract high-caliber talent from top-tier institutions, reflecting its reputation as a leader in technology consulting within the electronic trading space.

