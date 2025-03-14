Senate Bill 446 Printer's Number 375
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - interest in initiative and referendum measures and who have
exceeded a statutory threshold for these disbursements and
receipts for any one initiative or referendum measure in each
election. The General Assembly shall also require by law
reasonable limits on contributions made to parties who have an
interest in the passage or defeat of an initiative or referendum
measure for each measure and in each election. The General
Assembly shall also require by law the full disclosure of any
disbursements made by a person or corporation from another state
to advocate the passage or defeat of an initiative or referendum
measure. The General Assembly shall, within 90 days following
approval of this section, enact the legislation outlined in this
paragraph.
(2) An initiative or referendum petition, in order to be
eligible for certification by the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
shall first be signed by 100 registered electors of the
Commonwealth, the originators, who shall pay an administrative
fee not exceeding the fee required by law for the filing of
nomination petitions by candidates for public office to be
filled by the electors of the State at large. If the Secretary
of the Commonwealth shall certify that the petition contains the
entire text of the measure, that the measure is not, either
affirmatively or negatively, substantially the same as any
measure which has been previously submitted to the electors
during the same session of the General Assembly and that the
measure contains only one subject which is not excluded from
consideration under this section, then the Secretary of the
Commonwealth shall provide blanks for the use of subsequent
signers and shall print at the top of each blank the names of
the first 10 originators and a fair, concise summary, as
20250SB0446PN0375 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.