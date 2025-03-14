Submit Release
Senate Bill 446 Printer's Number 375

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - interest in initiative and referendum measures and who have

exceeded a statutory threshold for these disbursements and

receipts for any one initiative or referendum measure in each

election. The General Assembly shall also require by law

reasonable limits on contributions made to parties who have an

interest in the passage or defeat of an initiative or referendum

measure for each measure and in each election. The General

Assembly shall also require by law the full disclosure of any

disbursements made by a person or corporation from another state

to advocate the passage or defeat of an initiative or referendum

measure. The General Assembly shall, within 90 days following

approval of this section, enact the legislation outlined in this

paragraph.

(2) An initiative or referendum petition, in order to be

eligible for certification by the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

shall first be signed by 100 registered electors of the

Commonwealth, the originators, who shall pay an administrative

fee not exceeding the fee required by law for the filing of

nomination petitions by candidates for public office to be

filled by the electors of the State at large. If the Secretary

of the Commonwealth shall certify that the petition contains the

entire text of the measure, that the measure is not, either

affirmatively or negatively, substantially the same as any

measure which has been previously submitted to the electors

during the same session of the General Assembly and that the

measure contains only one subject which is not excluded from

consideration under this section, then the Secretary of the

Commonwealth shall provide blanks for the use of subsequent

signers and shall print at the top of each blank the names of

the first 10 originators and a fair, concise summary, as

