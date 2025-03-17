Tony Nino: The $100 Million Dollar Man Makes Major play to Become 'Top Dog' in the Mentorship and Car Flipping Game

Tony Nino - Founder of Str8upsuccess

OC Business Man from Nexflix fame launches mentorship program that could revolutionizing the car industry by providing financial backing to all students

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Nino , a well-known entrepreneur in Orange County and recognized as the “$100 Million Dollar Man,” has officially launched his groundbreaking mentorship program, Str8upsuccess . This innovative program offers aspiring entrepreneurs the rare opportunity to use Nino’s money to make money in the car buying and selling industry, all without requiring any upfront investment from the participants.Str8upsuccess seems to stand out from other mentorship programs by eliminating the typical financial barrier that prevents many people from entering the car flipping business. While most programs require participants to secure their own funding or investment, Str8upsuccess is granting their students with full access to Nino’s capital, allowing them to buy, sell, and flip cars with ease. This unique approach removes the need for participants to worry about raising money or taking on financial risk, enabling them to focus purely on learning the trade.The Journey to $100 MillionTony Nino’s rise to success began in the 1990s when he first entered the car industry. His initial venture was flipping cars for profit, but Nino quickly realized the need for a dedicated operation to handle his growing business. This led him to buy into City Collision Center in Stanton, California—a small, family-owned body shop. Through strategic vision and leadership, Nino transformed City Collision into one of the fastest-growing body shops in Orange County. The business now boasts a reputation as a certified restoration dealer for luxury brands such as Tesla, BMW, and Bentley.As Nino’s empire expanded, he became a major player in the automotive wholesale industry by getting involved in Manheim Auctions, the largest automotive auction house in the U.S. Today, Nino runs two lanes at Manheim every week, moving hundreds of cars. His success in the automotive sector, combined with his high-profile appearance on Netflix’s “Car Masters,” has earned him a global following and reinforced his status as a key figure in the industry.Str8upsuccess: A Game-Changing Mentorship ProgramBuilding on his past achievements, Nino launched a soft version of his mentorship program in 2024, initially operating in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The response was overwhelming, with participants eager to gain access to Nino’s exclusive knowledge and resources. Now, with the official launch of Str8upsuccess, Nino is expanding the program nationwide, offering students from all over the U.S. a chance to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.The premise of Str8upsuccess is simple yet powerful: Nino provides the financial backing, while students focus on finding undervalued cars and flipping them for profit. With his guidance, participants learn how to source cars from private sellers or dealerships, evaluate their true value, and prepare them for resale at auction. Once the cars are sold, students split the profits with Nino—no money of their own is required.If Nino does what he sets out to do March 28th 2025 with mark a day many can become successful overnight .

