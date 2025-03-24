Project Enduring Peace (PEP) Advocates for a Global Peace Treaty at the United Nations

PEP Committee Members at the United Nations. Photo by S. Zeifmans.

Women-led initiative launches global petition drive calling for bold action by governments to end international warfare

We are working towards a global peace treaty ending wars between nations. Resources squandered on war must be used to meet the threats facing us all. For all children, for all time, no more war!” — Judith Hand

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Enduring Peace (PEP), a women-led initiative dedicated to ending international warfare through a binding treaty, attended the 3rd Meeting of States Parties (3MSP) to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) at the United Nations in New York, from March 3-7, 2025. PEP joined global leaders, diplomats, and activists to push for strengthened commitments to disarmament and the broader goal of making war obsolete.As nuclear threats continue to escalate worldwide, PEP’s presence at 3MSP underscored the urgent need to expand the principles of the TPNW into a broader, legally binding international peace treaty. PEP seeks to mobilize political will, civil society, and diplomatic support for a global framework that prevents war as an institution.“The prohibition of nuclear weapons is a crucial step, but we must and can go further,” said Judith Hand, PEP’s Executive Director. “At 3MSP, we advocated for a comprehensive peace treaty that lays the foundation for a global “peace system” that eliminates war as a means of conflict resolution. With that bold stroke we free human and financial resources to solve other urgent and pressing challenges and we ultimately ensure a safer and more sustainable future for all nations.”During the conference, PEP:- Engaged with diplomats and policymakers to promote discussions on a war-ending peace treaty.- Launched a global petition drive to demonstrate widespread public support for a treaty to terminate international warfare.- Called on governments, civil society, and the global community to take bold action in the face of an existential threat to human wellbeing—just as the world has done with nuclear weapons.About Project Enduring PeaceProject Enduring Peace (PEP) is a project of A Future Without War. More than a single action, it is a women-led movement advocating, for the sake of all children now and in the future, an end to wars between nations. The vision PEP offers is inspired by proven historical peace systems.

Ending War is Possible video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.